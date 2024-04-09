Match Preview: BVB Head to Madrid in the Champions League Quarter-Final

After a disappointing result against Stuttgart over the weekend, Borussia Dortmund are now searching for quick redemption—namely in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid. For BVB, this is a dream draw at this stage of the competition. According to Opta, BVB have a 56.3 % chance of advancing to the next round against the Madrileños. With that said, we all know just how hot and cold Edin Terzic’s side is, and the probability could quickly flip on its head should The Black and Yellows not manage at least a draw in Madrid. In European football, Atleti have a reputation as a resilient side that always has the potential to advance deep into the competition. Diego Simeone is one of the best in the business when it comes to the knockout stages of cup competitions like the Champions League. While Atleti statistically are deemed the worst side—at least statistically—they always pose a threat in the Champions League, especially on home soil.

Player to Watch: Antoine Griezmann

Even if Memphis Depay was available for tomorrow (out through injury), there’s still no way I could have picked him over Griezmann. There’s an argument that Morata deserves a shout, with his 14 goals and one assist in La Liga this season, but I chose to highlight Griezmann simply because I think he’s brilliant. So far this season, Grizi has managed 11 goals, six assists in 26 league games, and six goals in 8 UCL games. He and Morata have been a beacon of light in a rocky season for Atleti, who are currently 4th in the La Liga table—17 points behind league leaders and city rivals Real Madrid.

If you ask me to name the most underrated offensive player in the last ten years, Griezmann would rank high on my list. He’s the perfect mix between a lethal finisher and a facilitator (15 goals and 17 assists in the league last season). He is one of the few in this Atleti team who can create something from nothing, unlike a player like Morata, who needs the service to be effective. Add to that his insane workrate, and you have a player that every manager would want in their squad, maybe except Ronald Koeman for some strange reason. Closing Griezmann down is difficult, as he springs up all over the pitch throughout a match. It will undoubtedly take a collective effort from BVB to keep him in check.

Predicted Lineup

Unfortunately for BVB, Donyell Malen still has a persistent injury and hasn’t travelled with the squad to Madrid. Other than that, everyone should be fit and ready to go. The question is whether Terzic would want to rotate the squad a bit or field the same lineup as the one that did reasonably well against Stuttgart last Saturday.

Surprise, surprise! I’ve included Sebastién Haller in the starting XI. I’m baffled as to why Terzic is so set on playing Niclas Füllkrug every game. He has done an excellent job at No. 9 this season, but we have two capable strikers on the bench who can also do a job. I’m not 100 % sure whether Haller deserves to start a game (or is even capable of doing so) in his current state, but reports from Ruhr Nachrichten have suggested that he has impressed mightily in training over the past weeks, so why not?

I’ve also binned Brandt and opted for the more experienced Marco Reus. Ever since his return from illness, Brandt has been somewhat disappointing, so I think Marco is a better choice.

Score Prediction

Honestly, it’s a tough game for me to predict. Wanda Metropolitano is a nasty place to play. But a good stadium isn’t everything, and Atleti have been wobbly this season, just like the black and yellow team that visits. Because there are so many similarities between Atleti and Dortmund this season, I’ll go with a democratic draw.

Atlético Madrid 1-1 Borussia Dortmund

Your Thoughts?

What would be a good result in your eyes? Would a defeat by one goal still be acceptable? Let me know in the comments below!