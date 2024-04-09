Match Ratings: BVB Slip to a Third Defeat this Season at the Hands of Stuttgart

How's that saying go? It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season? Well, today VFB Stuttgart showed us exactly how it’s done, completing a triple over the Black and Yellows this season. This was perhaps the best display we've seen from Dortmund against the Bundesliga’s new heavyweight, but it wasn't enough as Dortmund fell short at home during their Westfalenstadion 50th anniversary party.

Here are our player ratings for the 0-1 loss to Stuttgart:

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Joey: 6

It's hard to assess Kobel in this match since so much of the game was played in the midfeild. Kobel one great save but also conceded a single goal. He didn't have too much to do in this match, but I think he could have saved that Guirassy goal. Kobel had both hands on it, but couldn't handle the power.

Yash: 6

Almost entirely untroubled, and I doubt there's much he could've done about Guirassy’s goal.

Julian Ryerson

Joey: 6

I really admire Ryerson’s work-rate and his general match contributions, but he wasn't able to make the same impact in this match as he did against Bayern last weekend. Ryerson is very scrappy, but his passing in this match was subpar.

Yash: 7

Mats Hummels

Joey: 7

This was another solid performance from Mats Hummels who is still somehow making world-class tackles at the age of 35. I do get worried that Mats will become mistake-prone if forced to consistently play 90-minutes every 3-4 days.

Yash: 7

Nico Schlotterbeck

Joey: 7

Schlotterbeck built on his performance last week and displayed some excellent defensive acumen. I don’t blame him for the conceded goal because that was a shared fault between several players. His missed sitter toward this game’s conclusion was tough to watch, but scoring those isn't Nico’s job.

Yash: 4.5

I won't penalize him for the miss. However, Guirassy found it all too easy to lose Schlotti in the box on a couple of occasions, with two of Stuttgart's three genuine opportunities (one of which resulted in the goal) coming from the big German leaving his mark wide open inside our penalty area. While he's nice and composed on the ball, these lapses in concentration always have the potential to cost us dearly and that happened this time out.

Ian Maatsen

Joey: 6

I think Maatsen’s form has dropped off since the International break- but he’s still better than the alternatives in left-back.

Yash: 4

Maatsen's defensive frailties have now been exposed in back-to-back weeks now, as he went AWOL during Stuttgart's goal and was beaten a little too easily for my liking on a couple occasions. He does progress the ball nicely, but the defending hasn't been up to scratch of late.

Marcel Sabitzer

Joey: 6

Yash: 6

Emre Can

Joey: 6

I thought Emre Can was doing pretty well in the match, minus that terrible pass to the opposition that sparked their scoring counterattack.

Yash: 8

For my money, Emre was our top performer today, as he did a great job defensively and showed off his lovely technical ability on the ball. While the goal did technically come from a poor pass from him, I find it impossible to lay any of the blame at his door; Stuttgart still had to make up some 70 meters of distance from the site of ball recovery in order for Guirassy to score. It was nothing more than a normal giveaway, but it was unnecessarily poorly defended by the players expected to do the covering. He was excellent against Bayern, and it looks like he’s finally beginning to build some form!

Jadon Sancho

Joey: 7

Sancho has been looking better and better.

Yash: 5

Now, Sancho's post-game numbers are great. However, the 80-odd minutes of the game he spent as a passenger, contributing little to nothing, outweigh the last 10 or so when he finally shook off whatever had been ailing him.

Julian Brandt

Joey: 6

Brandt has found life difficult since recovering from illness last month. Brandt is showing glimpses of his best, but he’s unable to maintain it through a match. Brandt will take 4-5 brilliant touches on the ball, and then touch number six sends the ball awry. He’ll find his form again, I’m confident in that.

Yash: 4

Brandt's set piece delivery caused Stuttgart some issues, but he showed almost nothing of his talent in open play before being subbed off just after the hour mark.

Karim Adeyemi

Joey: 8

Karim was the brightest and most danger player on the field in this match. He made several runs and was the closest to finding that elusive goal. I share Karim’s frustration at being brought down in the box yet again, without the ref so much as consulting VAR. This was especially frustrating as we were all forced to endure countless minutes of whiney Stuttgart players feigning injuries to ensure victory.

Yash: 7

The only member of our front four who showed up to the office. Karim's pace, aggression, and exceptional work rate were on full display as he repeatedly threatened down the wing, only to be stymied by a lack of support from his attacking teammates. Really should've extended his goalscoring streak to three consecutive games though- that finish was simply not good enough.

Niklas Füllkrug

Joey: 3

This was a game in which Niklas Füllkrug actively hindered this squad, making them worse. Füllkrug blocked multiple would-be shots for Dortmund and somehow seemed to hinder his squamates’ positioning on nearly every set-piece opportunity.

Yash: 4

Meh

Substitutes:

Felix Nmecha

Joey: 4

It’s bad when I think this was one of Nmecha’s better performances. He had a great dribble and a decent pass but did almost nothing outside of that singular chance. He played for 34-minutes and managed 15 touches. When Nmecha entered the field, Dortmund effectively went from eleven men to ten. This is 30-million Euros gets you.

Yash: 5

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Joey: 6

JBG injected some much-needed creativity.

Yash: 6

Marco Reus

N/A

Sebastian Haller

N/A

Yousouffa Moukoko

N/A

Overall

Joey: 7

It feels weird giving this squad a seven after losing, but I wasn't unhappy with the performance. This wasn't a typical Edin-Terzic park-the-bus setup, even if the starting IX suggested that. This was a scrappy game in which Dortmund pushed for a goal the entire time. BVB had a greater xG than their opponents and I honestly feel it was a bit unlucky to have not scored once.

The back-four has shown how solid they can be defensively over the last two games and I think this will greatly help in the matches against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. I do have three major concerns in this squad at the moment: Mats Hummels is one of the best, if not the best, current Bundesliga defender. I fear he’ll be overplayed in the upcoming fixtures. Concern number two is Niklas Füllkrug; if you watched any of Dortmund last two matches, then you’d be so confused as to how he earned the only Germany call-up. Füllkrug has been absolutely terrible two games in a row and I’m wondering when Haller or Moukoko will get the nod to start.

Finally, and I’ve complained about him before, Felix Nmecha. This game needed an injection of pace, creativity and leadership after going down 0-1. This squad needed someone like Marco Reus, but instead Terzic chose to send Felix Nmecha onto the pitch where he ran around like a chicken with his head cut off for thirty-five minutes. A team like Atletico will have analyzed that and WILL take advantage. I recognize that Nmecha has struggled with injury this season, but when are we going to see anything remotely brilliant from this guy? One UCL goal is hardly justification for his 30-million-Euro price tag. Am I being too harsh?

Yash: 7

Now this is a frustrating one to take; Stuttgart have, after all, beaten us three times this season, and this game was won with all the grace of a whiny preteen on FIFA, as they sat back, rode their luck heavily and took one of the two or three opportunities they had, all the while displaying a level of sportsmanship that I’m sure Sergio Ramos is applauding somewhere.

There are a lot of positives to take from this one, however, as we saw the boys create chance after chance and largely forewent hail-Mary passes and aimless dribbles for smart, possession-based football. While Stuttgart had a really good go at making life hard for us by any means possible, die Schwarzgelben turned in a quality performance that would likely have seen us run away with it had a couple of key players not decided to go missing for the majority of the 90 minutes. Even so, we had more than enough opportunities to take home the three points, and Stuttgart will likely count themselves a little fortunate at the end of the day. I’m cautiously optimistic after this that we’ve got the ability to play an attractive brand of football that will eventually bear fruit, as well as a more pragmatic one that has done so of late. However, our squad’s lack of depth is a concern that will have to be addressed in the summer, as, while we did have some talent amongst our substitutes, Reus was the only member of the contingent who can be relied upon to make a difference on a semi-regular basis.

Curious to see which stylistic “face” we show against Simeone’s unpleasant Atleti in the midweek- looking forward to it!