Post Match Reactions: BVB Slip to 5th Place After Heated Clash with Stuttgart

How do I even begin. I’m writing this approximately 10 minutes after the match has ended, and I can’t decide for myself how frustrated I’ll allow myself to be. With the greatest tifo of the year and new anniversary kits, the scene was set for BVB to finally grab a win against Stuttgart after two failed attempts earlier in the season. Everyone knew it was going to be a tough task, as Sebastian Hoeneß and his men have been absolutely brilliant this season and more than deserve to be a part of the current top four. Right from the get-go, BVB were fired up. Today, I — for one of the few times this season — saw a desire to be courageous in pressing and wanting to maintain the ball. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, and Guirassy’s belting finish in the 64th minute ended up being the only goal from the game. I think it’s safe to say at this point, that the most important match of this season will the away trip to Leipzig on the 27th of April.

Here are my reactions from tonight’s frustrating defeat:

A Game That Should Have Yielded Points

If you glance at the stats for tonight’s game, you’ll quickly realize, that Dortmund were unlucky to not at least get a draw—or maybe even a win. The Bundesliga’s official xG reads 2.30 to 1.60, which is obviously not a blowout, but I think we all can agree that, Terzic’s men had by far the biggest chances. Here I’m of course referring to Adeyemi’s clean run at goal in the 31st minute and Schlotti’s missed rebound in the 81st minute.

In my eyes, a performance like this can be viewed in two ways. You can either be very frustrated that the team didn’t manage to win, or you can be less frustrated and acknowledge that BVB were a tad bit unlucky tonight. While I myself do belong in the camp of less frustration for this game specifically, I am quite frustrated that BVB decided to first put on this kind of performance in the league at this stage of the season.

Sebastian Hoeneß 3-0 Edin Terzic

I can truly understand why Bayern wanted to tie Sebastian Hoeneß down to a long-term contract at the Allianz Arena before he eventually decided to extend with Stuttgart (good for them!). I think it’s reasonably fair to say, that at this point, it’s fair to conclude that Hoeneß is the real deal. It’s now the third time that the 41-year old coach has managed to either keep Terzic’s team at bay, grabbed three points or managed to book a ticket to the next round of the Pokal.

If I were Watzke, I would be thinking long and hard as to whether Terzic has the adequate skillset to move this team forward. I know it’s sound like I’m repeating myself, but the hard evidence is beginning to stack up against Terzic, and as much as I loved the win against Bayern, it’s simply not enough. Stuttgart needed a bit of luck today, but they also had the odds against them with Waldemar Anton being absent and BVB playing at home on a very with a crowd all fired up for 50th anniversary of the Westfalenstadion.

A Good Team Performance. Some Bad Individual Efforts

As much as the team gave Stuttgart a fight today, there were a handful of player who really did disappoint on an individual level. For me, Brandt, Sabitzer, Füllkrug and Maatsen were nowhere near the level you could expect from them. All of these players unfortunately hit their low-level today, and while a team can live with one or two players who aren’t up to their best, four are simply too many. I was especially baffled by how Terzic decided to keep Füllkrug on the pitch for way too long. In all honesty, I just think the subs came way too late today, but I guess it’s not me who has a UEFA Coaching License.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Where do you see BVB finishing the season? And how much goodwill does Terzic have left? Let me know in the comments!