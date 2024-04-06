MotM Poll: Dortmund Defy Logic, Reason and xG against Stuttgart

The Westfalenstadion's 50th birthday party was celebrated by a catalogue of misses and poor decisions in the final third, as Stuttgart grabbed a goal on the counter and held onto it for the duration of the game, aided by a rather large slice of luck and a heavy dose of unsportsmanlike play. Dortmund weren't helped by key players turning into ghosts today, still managing to put up a combined xG of 2.57 compared to Stuttgart's 1.37, but the game is won on the pitch and not in the analytics room, and it finished 0-1.

This was a real opportunity to win a sixth game on the bounce, as Stuttgart looked rather suspect defensively, but our inability to capitalise has meant that we've now slipped to fifth, behind the Tin Cans on goal difference. Not many performances stood out as brilliant today, but here are the top four:

Karim Adeyemi

Karim was easily our most dangerous player going forward, using his electric pace to great effect on a number of occasions. Unfortunately, he did miss the best chance of the first half, but he was a real thorn in Stuttgart's side for the majority of the game. Put in a real shift on both sides of the ball, but wasn't helped by the majority of our attack going MIA.

Mats Hummels

We were actually relatively defensively solid today, for what it's worth. Hummels conducted the orchestra as well as usual, and was typically tidy in possession. Schlotti could've been nominated, but his suspect marking was exposed a couple of times by Guirassy, including in the lead-up to the goal.

Emre Can

Kapitän Can fully lived up to the armband today, continuing his recent good spell of form with yet another dominant display in the middle of the park. Dropped back well in the buildup and was disciplined and aggressive out of possession, and was denied by a super save in the first half. Top performance.

Julian Ryerson

Ran hard and progressed the ball well. The Julian Ryerson standard.