Bundesliga Match Preview: Dortmund Face Massive Challenge Against VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Dortmund’s grueling schedule marches on. After snatching a massive three points against second-place Bayern Munich last weekend, and with a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid looming on Wednesday, Dortmund are right back at it against third-place VfB Stuttgart.

If it weren’t for Bayer Leverkusen’s unprecedented unbeaten run, Stuttgart would be a prime candidate for the biggest surprise of the Bundesliga season. Under Sebastian Hoeneß, they’ve gone from winning the relegation playoff last year to competing for the Champions League this season. Although Stuttgart could technically still fall to fifth place, a win against Dortmund tomorrow would all but guarantee a finish in the top four, meaning Stuttgart will be highly motivated to win.

For BVB, pretty much every game remaining is a must-win. Dortmund have a slim three-point lead over RB Leipzig, and with matches against both Leipzig and Leverkusen ahead, there will be more opportunities to drop points.

Opponent to Watch: Deniz Undav

Yes, I’m aware Sehrou Guirassy exists; he was Zac’s player to watch in December. But I’d argue that Undav has almost as much of a claim to this title as his counterpart, Guirassy. Undav has been one of the most productive players in the entire Bundesliga. He is tied with Loïs Openda with 23 goals + assists, good for fourth in the whole league, and has done so in a fraction of the minutes. In G+A/90 among players with more than a single game under their belt, Undav sits only behind Harry Kane. If you exclude penalties, it moves Undav to #1. Seriously, he’s been that good.

Expected Lineup

Thankfully, a few familiar faces are ready to return for Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Sabitzer, who was handed a two-game suspension following a red card against Werder Bremen in March, has served his time and is ready to return to the squad. Gregor Kobel, who missed several matches, first with an injury and then with an infection, returned to training and should be ready to start against Stuttgart.

Conversely, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, Donyell Malen has not yet recovered from his thigh injury. This means it will probably be Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi on the wings.

Predicted Score

Dortmund seem to be rounding into good form just at the right time, with five straight wins in all competitions, so I’m going to be optimistic and predict another. I think Dortmund will win 2-1, and it will be nervy, but Sancho and Adeyemi will score for the black-and-yellows and the defense will hold off Guirassy, Undav, and the others just enough.