Report: Borussia Dortmund Announce This Year’s Special Edition Jersey

It’s that time of the year again! In what is becoming a yearly tradition, Borussia Dortmund have paired with PUMA to release a special edition kit. Kits of the past have often payed homage to the city, the club’s history, or any other excuse to be all black so us plebeians will buy them. This year, the club’s special edition kit pays homage to the 50th anniversary of club moving into the Westfalenstadion. 50 years ago today, the club moved from the old Stadion Rote Erde where Borussia Dortmund II currently play and into the iconic Westfalenstadion. The stadium has since become a cathedral of European soccer and, of course, home to Dortmund’s ‘Yellow Wall’. More importantly, it is where tens of thousands of people flock to watch Emre Can play every week.

Here is the club’s teaser video:

️ Happy birthday to the most beautiful stadium in the world! pic.twitter.com/eFo93RDjaC — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) April 2, 2024

Additionally, here’s an imagine of the jersey:

You can see Dortmund’s old logo from 1974 replaces the modern (but similar) crest we are accustomed to. A blacked out image of the stadium also takes center stage on the jersey alongside yellow... sides?

My guess is Dortmund will be wearing this during Saturday’s match against Stuttgart so we can be on the lookout for it then. In previous years, the club began selling the limited edition jerseys during the match and continued selling them for a short period, usually a week, afterward. There is no confirmation regarding pricing or when the jersey will officially appear on the team store.

Your Thoughts

Let us know what you think! Will you be buying the jersey? How are you celebrating the Westfalenstadion’s birthday? Personally, I’ll use the Westfalnstadion’s birthday as an excuse to rationalize eating a slice of cake because I’m always looking to rationalize eating cake on a Tuesday.