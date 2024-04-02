Decision Time: Borussia Dortmund Face a String of Tough Choices

Borussia Dortmund’s season has officially reached its climax. This past weekend’s surprise victory over Bayern Munich will be followed by matches against the Bundesliga’s remaining top five teams and a Champions League Quarterfinal tie against Atletico Madrid. All of these matches, and a game against Borussia Monchengladbach, will be taking place in the month of April. Amidst these season-defining matches, however, are a string of potentially decade-defining decisions Dortmund will be making off the field. We have seen plenty of Borussia Dortmund’s seasons be labeled ‘total restarts’, but with major backroom changes coming, centered around Hans-Joachim Watzke’s departure, it looks like the club are taking the opportunity to complete a full overhaul of key personnel. While our gaggle of writers here at Fear The Wall will be covering these changes as they happen, here is a preview of several decisions Dortmund will be making in the coming weeks.

Who Will be Hans-Joachim Watzke’s Replacements?

For over 23 years, Hans-Joachim Watzke has been an integral part of Borussia Dortmund after joining as treasurer in 2001. Since 2005, he has been the club’s CEO and the go-to reaction for cameramen across the Bundesliga after Dortmund concede a howler. In 2025, the 64-year-old will be stepping down and a succession plan is already in the works.

The interesting detail, however, is that Borussia Dortmund plan to restructure his position within the club. Watzke currently oversees both sporting and non-sporting aspects of the club. Dortmund plan to replace Watzke with two individuals - one to handle the sporting side of things and one to act as a CEO of the club’s business. Several names have been rumored to act as Watzke’s sporting replacement with current Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl, current Advisor Mathias Sammer, former Chief Scout Sven Mislintat, and Frankfurt’s Sporting CEO Markus Krösche all in the running. Patrick Berger reported on Monday that Sven Mislintat is in negotiations to become the club’s Sporting Director with Sebastian Kehl, Matthias Sammer, or Markus Krösche being elevated to Sporting CEO.

News #Mislintat: There has been an initial exchange between @BVB and Mislintat regarding a possible return!



➡️ It concerns the position of sporting director for the upcoming season, should Kehl, who currently holds this position, succeed Watzke



➡️ Mislintat can very well… pic.twitter.com/8grl3udfb0 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 22, 2024

This move would see Mislintat return to the club after several years abroad, which you can read about here, and would see Sebastian Kehl leave his current position after only two years in the role. Dortmund will likely try and lock in Watzke’s sporting replacement before this summer’s transfer window opens so the new appointee can assist with squad building.

On the business side of things, Dortmund’s Managing Director, Carsten Cramer, is heavily touted to be Watzke’s replacement on the business side. Cramer is already influential within Dortmund and it would be no surprise to see him continue to climb the ranks within the club.

Will Edin Terzic Stay or Go?

Edin Terzic is in his second year of a three-year coaching contract as Borussia Dortmund’s head coach. The club’s stance on Terzic has almost seemingly changed every other week since the club’s bitter 2-2 draw against Mainz last season. On one had, the club’s football has been poor at times and Dortmund find themselves in a highly competitive race for the Bundesliga’s final UCL spot. On the other hand, the club is in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2021 (also under Terzic) and has achieved several marquee results including a victory against Bayern Munich and first place in the UCL’s ‘Group of Death’.

German National Team coach, Julian Nagelsmann, has recently spurned interest from Borussia Dortmund but other coaches continue to be linked to the role. While the club will likely decide what to do with Terzic after the season ends, his chances of remaining at the club will undoubtedly be dependent on how the team performs in April.

What to do with the Veterans?

Borussia Dortmund have two club legends in the twilights of their careers - Marco Reus and Mats Hummels. Between them are over 900 games for Borussia Dortmund and two decade-defining Bundesliga players. Father time is catching up with both players and neither have reached a contract extension with the club. If nothing changes now, both player’s contracts are set to expire at the end of June.

Hummels continues to be one of the club’s bests players, especially after his performance against Bayern Munich, but rumors are circulating that the World Cup winner wants to leave the sport on a high note. The center-back can continue to play a role for Borussia Dortmund but with Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Süle at the club, Dortmund has two experienced center-backs who are entering/in the prime years of their careers. The club will likely have to incentivize Hummels with a decent financial package if they want him to stay at the club for another year.

Marco Reus has a pedigree unmatched by few, if any, Borussia Dortmund players. This season, however, has Reus become second fiddle to Julian Brandt and the creative midfielder has 1300 Bundesliga minutes. Increasing inconsistency and a rumored rift between him and Terzic has signaled for the the end of his 12-year Dortmund career. Despite this, it is difficult to argue against the club’s talisman at the club. He has produced several important goals in the Champions League this season and continues to be a face for the club.

The futures of both players will likely come down to financials as Dortmund are strapped for cash and the reduced playing time that both legends will have to accept.

What to do with the Loanees?

Borussia Dortmund’s winter transfer window saw them bring in two loanees; Jadon Sancho and Ian Maatsen. Both players have immediately elevated Dortmund’s game and are big reasons why the club have won 9 of their 13 matches in 2024, including 5 matches in a row. Unfortunately, both players are valued at substantial fees by their respective Premier League clubs.

For Maatsen, the Dutch left-back has started in all 13 of Dortmund’s matches in 2024 and has cemented himself as the club’s best full-back in recent years. He has been involved in three Bundesliga goals and has become a central cog in how Dortmund progress the ball. Prior to joining the club on loan, Chelsea renegotiated his contract to include a £35millon release clause and Dortmund will be expected to pay that to retain his services.

Jadon Sancho continues to find his old form since returning to the club. He has been involved in three goals, including a game-winner to send Dortmund to the UCL Quarter-finals. He continues to impress and leads the squad in shot creating actions since he rejoined the club. Sancho’s improved form has seen Manchester United continue to value their once prized asset and it will likely take a significant fee, similar to Maatsen’s, to keep the Englishman at the club.

Dortmund may be put in a position where they have to chose between the two players unless they can come up with the funds to keep both of them.

Your Thoughts

What choices would you make? What decision is the most important? Let us know in the comments.