Report: BVB Closing in on 1. FC Köln’s Jeff Chabot

A little over two weeks ago, I previewed BVB’s potential summer clearout. A lot of players leaving obviously means that some will also be acquired, and Sebastian Kehl has seemingly already been shopping in Köln for a new centerback. FC Köln’s 26-year old Jeff Chabot is reportedly close to joining The Black and Yellows, with negotiations already at an advanced stage.

Talks between Sebastian Kehl and the Jeff Chabot side are already at a very advanced stage. Premier League clubs are also interested, but Borussia Dortmund has a good chance of acquiring the player.



@BILD #BVB

After leaving the RB Leipzig youth team in 2017, Chabot has been somewhat of a journey man, having switched club almost every season in his professional career. He has been at addresses such as Sparta Rotterdam, Groningen, Sampdoria and Spezia, before permanently joining FC Köln last year after a successful loan spell at the club from Sampdoria. Now, Chabot is once again heading out the door, this time in the direction of Dortmund. According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger, Chabot has a release clause of 4-5 million euros, which means that BVB will be saving at least 5 million euros, according to Transfermarkt’s valuation.

Chabot’s FBref stats might look mighty fine on paper, but in reality, they are most likely very inflated by the fact that the German has been playing for mid to bottom table teams his entire career. From what I’ve been able to dig up on various forums (mainly reddit), I’ve gotten the impression that Chabot once was the most error prone player on the planet, and that he has now been able to wrinkle out parts of his game. I guess it also counts that he’s left-footed? Either way—getting a player for half his market valuation is good business in every aspect, so if Chabot turns out to be good, Kehl can pat himself on the back for some great work.

This is not the most high-profile signing, but I imagine it could end up being a smart one. With Soumaïla Coulibaly likely moving on in the summer and Mats Hummels contemplating retirement, having someone already ready to step in is crucial.

