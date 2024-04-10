Post-Match Reactions: BVB Head Back to Dortmund Down a Goal

Nobody ever said that winning the Champions League was easy. After a pair of calamitous errors put Borussia Dortmund 2-0 down to Atletico Madrid within 32 minutes, it looked like Edin Terzic and his side’s Champions League run was on life support. Not only were Dortmund down by two goals, but they looked completely helpless against Atletico Madrid’s relentless pressing.

During the second half, Dortmund came into the game a bit more, controlling more of the possession, although still struggling to create chances. Eventually, Die Schwarzgelben would claw one back courtesy of Sebastien Haller, giving BVB a fighting chance in the second leg in front of the Yellow Wall.

Here are my thoughts on what went wrong and why Dortmund can still win this tie:

Borussia Dortmund set up for failure

Take a look at this screenshot below:

Blockheaded pass by Kobel to be sure but if you set up like this it’s only a matter of time before something goes wrong pic.twitter.com/fIN1GYaT4d — Fear the Wall (@FearTheWall) April 10, 2024

This was the setup right before Gregor Kobel played a pass to Ian Maatsen that caused the turnover that led to Atletico’s first goal. Yes, it was a blockheaded pass by Gregor Kobel. He should have recognized that Maatsen was not an option and either passed it to Schlotterbeck instead, or more preferably, hoofed it down the pitch. However, as unforgivable as that pass is, it’s worth noting how easily BVB’s setup allowed Atletico to press them and create chances right off the bat.

The first thing I notice in the screenshot above is how Nico Schlotterbeck and Mats Hummels have effectively taken themselves out of the play. Hummels is off doing nothing in the far corner; he should be where Emre Can is so that Can can help out in midfield. Schlotterbeck is practically at the corner flag and he will be immediately pressed if he gets the ball, so he’s useless too. Sabitzer is literally the only actual midfielder in any position to help move the ball forward. Nmecha is too far away, has two Atletico players between him and the ball, has no options even if he does receive a pass, and is being stuck to by Witsel, so he’s not an option. That leaves Maatsen, who comes central to help out the outnumbered midfielders, but unfortunately not in a position where he could help out Kobel.

Edin Terzic loves having Emre Can start in midfield and slip into the back line when Dortmund are in possession. This can work well when the opponent is sitting back because it allows Can to pick out long balls, but it can have negative repercussions when Dortmund are under pressure. Today it caused a series of cascading negative effects that opened up BVB and allowed Atletico to attack. Hummels should have been where Can was in the play above, while Can should have actually been in midfield. If he had been, Maatsen would not have needed to cut inside and he could have drawn pressure off of Schlotterbeck.

In the second half, Emre Can played a bit further forward in midfield, and Atletico began to tire from pressing so hard, which allowed BVB to be a bit more settled in possession.

We’re not out of it yet

While Dortmund looked absolutely dead in the water for the first forty-or-so minutes, I thought they played themselves into the game towards the end of the first half, and overall had the better of the run of play during the second. Aside from one huge chance that Gregor Kobel saved, BVB dominated possession in the second half and did create their fair share of chances. They eventually pulled one back when Emre Can (who was ironically sitting deep on this particular play because Atletico stopped pressing) sliced open Atletico with a lovely pass to Sabitzer, who cleverly flicked it on to Brandt, who found the waiting Sebastien Haller, who buried it past Jan Oblak.

Sébastien Haller pulls one back for Dortmund



Game on pic.twitter.com/Ku5dJf9rKh — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 10, 2024

If there’s one team that is notorious for successfully defending 1-goal leads in the Champions League it’s Atletico Madrid, but BVB showed today that they might be able to unlock Simeone’s rigid defense if they set up right.

Even as bad as today’s performance was, it easily could have ended 2-2. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens struck the crossbar on a terrific smashed shot from outside the box, while a looping header from Julian Brandt also struck the bar in the final minute of stoppage time. If Dortmund can find a way to score first in the second leg, then ladies and gentlemen, we’ve got a whole new tie.

Other Thoughts

Although Gregor Kobel did commit a massive turnover that led to Atletico’s first goal, he actually had a really good game otherwise. He managed to outperform his expected goals-on-target according to Fotmob, and made a massive point-blank save on Samuel Lino in the 75th minute that would in all likelihood have iced the tie for Atletico. He also made an insane point-blank save on Axel Witsel only minutes after his first error.

Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi were basically non-factors. BVB really missed Donyell Malen and his directness, while Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was a breath of fresh air over Adeyemi.

Mats Hummels was uncharacteristically poor. On Atletico Madrid’s second goal he pointlessly took Schlotterbeck’s clearance away and misplayed it straight into an open space, where Alvaro Morata was able to pounce on the loose ball and send Atletico off to the races.

Your Thoughts

What did you think of today’s game? Let me know your thought in the comments.