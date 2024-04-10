MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Snatch Late Lifeline in Champions League Quarter-Final

Borussia Dortmund came into the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atlético Madrid slightly favored to progress to the semi-final. However, it took four minutes to seriously dent their chances of reaching the last four. The hosts dominated from the moment the game kicked off, pressing aggressively all over the pitch and forcing Dortmund into some costly defensive errors that gave Atleti a 2-0 lead going into the break.

After a particularly rough first half, Dortmund improved in the second half, managing to at least ask some questions of Atleti’s defense. It wasn’t until the last 15 minutes of the game, spurred on by their substitutes, that BVB really started to get going. A late Sebastien Haller goal dragged BVB back into the tie, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Julian Brandt hit the woodwork as BVB came very close to snatching an undeserved equalizer.

Despite a poor performance, Dortmund are somehow still in this tie, trailing by just a single goal going into the second leg. They might have deserved to be dead and buried, but BVB’s subs had other ideas. The dream is still just about alive.

Here are the nominations for Borussia Dortmund’s Man of the Match in their 2-1 loss to Atlético Madrid.

Gregor Kobel

Kobel was at least partially responsible for Atleti’s opening goal, yet he still finds his way into the nominations. Is that because he recovered from his early nerves to put in a good display? Or is it because the number of players who could reasonably be nominated for Man of the Match is extremely limited? It’s both.

Julian Brandt

Dortmund were significantly better in the second half, partly because Atleti were willing to give up possession and soak up any pressure that BVB could muster. Still, I also thought Brandt gave BVB a little more threat, moving the ball with an urgency that was otherwise lacking in the first half.

Sebastien Haller

If not for Haller’s lovely turn and finish in the 81st minute, this tie would be entirely out of reach.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Each of these nominations is also a passive-aggressive comment about their teammate’s performances. None more so than this nomination of a substitute who spent a little over 15 minutes on the pitch.

Don’t get me wrong, I thought Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was good when he was on the pitch. But things have got to be pretty bad for a kid who made a late cameo to get the nod.

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Gregor Kobel

Julian Brandt

Sebastien Haller

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens vote view results 7% Gregor Kobel (9 votes)

35% Julian Brandt (42 votes)

37% Sebastien Haller (44 votes)

18% Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (22 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

