Report: Edin Terzic Explored Potential Cloning, Time Warp Efforts to Field Squad “Entirely of Emre Cans”

The last twenty years have seen football revolutionized by technology. The wide availability of analytics, video analysis, advanced nutrition, physical training, medicine, and more have allowed football clubs to push their squads to new heights, achieving standards of football that previous generations would have considered inconceivable.

While the modern football revolution is not without its detractors who see it as an effrontery to the salt-of-the-earth football played by our forefathers, the sad truth is that if one wishes to be successful in modern football, one has to leverage every technological advantage conceivable, even those deemed antithetical to the spirit of football, and in some instances, human ethics. While some clubs do this by investing in data or in medical staff, new rumors seem to support the notion that Borussia Dortmund are endeavoring to utilize technologies that some might consider... unorthodox.

A shocking new report released by the Sun has unraveled a secret Borussia Dortmund program to radically change the face of the squad. According to the report, Edin Terzic has demanded that the club’s Sporting Department and heretofore secret Science Department explore ways to create a squad entirely composed of Emre Cans. Leaked documents show that Terzic demanded a squad capable of “Maximum shithousery,” one that scores no goals but is for whatever reason randomly good at penalties, averages about 9.5 yellow cards per game, and breaks at least two opponent bones every season.

The Science Department came up with numerous solutions to this quandary. The first involved an attempt to clone Emre Can, which proved unsuccessful because, according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, “Emre Can’s DNA doesn’t fully account for the level of Dawg in him.” The second effort, which involved kidnapping other Emre Cans from throughout the multiverse, failed when an evil version of Emre Can detonated a nuke inside of the wormhole, causing a time paradox that destroyed all other Emre Cans but our own. The final effort, organized in haste and at that point suffering from a critical lack of funds, involved simply finding other random guys also named Emre Can. While the initial phase of this operation was successful, it ultimately failed because none of the Emre Cans they found possessed his same level of meathead charisma.

Even though these efforts ultimately proved fruitless, I knew that such an advanced effort must have had approval from the highest towers in Dortmund, so I travelled to Dortmund to try to confront Sebastian Kehl in person about this. Somehow I managed to get into Dortmund’s headquarters, and found Kehl to confront him man-to-man about these rumors. When the irrefutable accusations were laid at his feet, he only had this to say:

Who the hell are you? How did you get in without a key fob? Security!

One pepper-spray to the eyes and soft-hand escort to the curb later, I was left to ponder what I had learned. I think the lesson to take away is that even with all of the advancements in modern football, at the end of the day, it’s still the same sport we’ve all come to know and love. Because despite all of the amazing advancements that humanity has made in the 21st century:

(to the tune of Guantanamera)

There’s only one Emre Can .