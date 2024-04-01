Looking Around the League: Bayer Leverkusen Three Wins Away From a Title

Matchday 27 has been concluded and a lot of the more interesting scorelines happened in the top half of the table. Bayer Leverkusen are now only three wins away from a Bundesliga title, and in the most ironic fashion, Xabi Alonsos team will actually be able to secure their title at the Signal Iduna Park against Dortmund, should they manage wins against Union Berlin (A) and Werder Bremen (H) respectively before facing the Black and Yellows.

Results

Bochum 2-2 Darmstadt

Stuttgart 3-3 Heidenheim

Augsburg 1-1 FC Köln

Bayern Munich 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen 0-2 VFL Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Hoffenheim

Borussia Mönchengladbach 0-3 SC Freiburg

RB Leipzig 0-0 Mainz 05

Standings

Schick Wins it For Bayer in 90+1

At this point, I’ve lost count as to how many times Leverkusen have now managed to claw three points in extra time. Xabi Alonso’s men are flying higher than ever at this point, and with Dortmund beating a wounded Bayern Munich side, the title race is almost definitively over. Both Sven Ulreich, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Tuchel even admitted as much in their respective post-match interviews.

A lot of people have been claiming that it’s so Dortmund to finally beat Bayern now that they don’t have a chance to win the league, but I’m honestly just very happy that BVB could aid Leverkusen’s relentless title push.

Leipzig and Stuttgart Stumble

It has more or less been assumed by many, that Stuttgart will finish in 3rd place, but one glance at the table will tell you a different story. Stuttgart managed to just grab a single point this weekend against Heidenheim thanks to Deniz Undav’s heroic effort deep into extra time. A quick look at the xG from the Leipzig match tells me, that Mainz were very lucky to escape from the Red Bull Arena with a point (2.5xG - 0.9xG).

Stuttgart might be four points ahead of BVB and seven points ahead of Leipzig, but there are still 7 games to go, and Stuttgart still needs to face Leverkusen away and Bayern Munich at home. If BVB can manage to get three points against VfB next week (I doubt it) and Leipzig can get a win at in Freiburg, things suddenly look very interesting for the remainder of the season.

Race for Europe is still on!

For the longest time, Frankfurt have looked like the team to claim the final European spot in the Bundesliga this year, but just to make things exciting, the Eagles have now dropped points two weeks in a row, leaving them in 41 points. The two teams behind Frankfurt are FC Augsburg and SC Freiburg (36), and with Frankfurt still needing to host Augsburg on matchday 30, anything can happen. Of course, if you are not a sicko, you are rooting for Christian Streich and SC Freiburg in the race for Europe in Streich’s final season as SC Freiburg manager.

Hand me your predictions!

Who’s Gonna end up in 3rd, 4th and 5th place? Let me know in the comments below! My personal bet is Stuttgart 3rd, Dortmund 4th and Leipzig 5th.