MOTM Poll: 10-Man Dortmund Outlast Werder Bremen Away from Home

Borussia Dortmund returned to action this evening, in the coveted late-game slot, for an away day at Bremen. Werder have been a thorn in BVB’s side for years now, especially in cup competition, and BVB have a neat tendency to underestimate Bremen at every opportunity. Today, the Black and Yellows came out firing, but a 2-0 lead at halftime was hampered my Marcel Sabitzer’s red card. With their team’s current best ball-progressor and chance creator in the stands, BVB hunkered down to defend their 2-0 lead, which as we all know, usually does not work.

In a shock to all fans of Die Schwarzgelben, Edin Terzic’s side managed to hold resolute, despite one calamity that led to a final scoreline of 2-1.

Here are today’s candidates for Man of the Match.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Despite Dortmund conceding in the second half, Nico Schlotterbeck deserves a shout for looking like a leader in the defense. When Marcel Sabitzer took his marching orders, it was always going to be an Edin Terzic defensive masterclass for the second half. While it was far from perfect, Dortmund needed to be resolute and hold onto their lead, per the coach's orders, and Schlotterbeck did his best to look the part, take the game forward to the opponents, and marshal as many chances as he could away from the BVB goal.

Donyell Malen

Malen was seriously unlucky to be the victim of Sabitzer’s red card because he was having himself a match. Had the game gone a different way, I could have seen Malen scoring a few more. The Dutchman’s movement and speed around the box were causing Bremen all sorts of problems, as he linked up with Brandt and Sancho to find pockets of space. Malen’s goal was excellently taken, and hopefully, he will be rested and confident for the game against PSV.

Julian Brandt

Brandt has faced some scrutiny for his form in recent weeks, where his usual incisive passing and intelligent movement have been lacking. Today was a step in the right direction for Brandt, who was directing traffic and making things happen in the BVB attack. It’s no surprise that with Brandt’s improved performance, BVB looked far more competent in progression and attacking creativity.

Jadon Sancho

Yay, a goal! I maybe should have gone for another defender here, especially a fullback, but Sancho deserves a bit of recognition for doing what he is supposed to do; confuse defenders, show quick feet, and threaten the goal. Hopefully breaking his duck will help restore his confidence.