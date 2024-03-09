Post Match Reaction: Dortmund Secure Important Win Against Werder Bremen

Borussia Dortmund left Bremen this evening with three points in hand, after a closely fought 2-1 win that required a resolute defensive effort to close the game out.

It was another game of two halves. In the first half of the game I was impressed at what seemed to be improved communication in the midfield and stronger link-up play in the build up. Dortmund didn’t just control possession, they were attacking too, and creating chances. The opener came from a rebound off a powerful Julian Brandt shot that was punched away by Michael Zetterer. Donyell Malen acrobatically kicked over his head and into the net in impressive style. The best part about the goal was that Dortmund didn't take their foot off the gas, instead pushing for a second. BVB’s efforts were rewarded through Jadon Sancho, who provided fans with a flashback goal reminiscent of his earlier Dortmund days.

Then came the blemish, in the first half stoppage time, when Marcel Sabitzer was sent off for a dangerous challenge. I think the red card was justified and I’m pretty sure Sabitzer knew it was coming. Studs to the Achilles is a red, even if the challenge was unintentional. I think Marcel handled it very professionally.

The second half of this game should look familiar to most viewers this season. It was more of what many have deemed Terzicball, where Dortmund absorb all the pressure in hopes that committing enough players back will result in a win.

Dortmund had about two-thirds of possession in the first half but just over one-third in the second half. The argument could be made that these tactics made sense given that Dortmund were both down a man and ahead by two, but it makes for a very nervy watch. The two-goal cushion was needed today as BVB allowed Bremen to continue challenging, eventually resulting in a goal of their own. By the end of this game, Werder Bremen had a higher xG, and easily could have found an equalizer. This style of play is not terribly attractive, but it’s good enough to get past a team like Werder Bremen or Union Berlin. However, I’m nervous about how Terzic’s predictable tactics will fare against Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart, and especially Bayern Munich. Time will tell.

On a side note, I’m so incredibly pleased to see Sancho score today, and in such skillful fashion.

Your Thoughts?

