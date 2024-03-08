Bundesliga Match Preview: Borussia Dortmund’s Top Four Campaign Continues Against Werder Bremen

Folks, we are getting down to the nitty gritty. There are ten games remaining in the Bundesliga, and Borussia Dortmund are hanging onto their Champions League spot by a thread. RB Leipzig sit a single point behind BVB, while VfB Stuttgart have pulled away in third place. There’s one guaranteed spot and two clubs fighting for it, so every point is going to come at a premium.

BVB’s opponent tomorrow is Werder Bremen. I expected Werder to be around middle of the pack this season, or maybe even lower, because of their losing Niclas Füllkrug to Dortmund in 2023. Instead, Werder have taken a step forward under head coach Ole Werner. Unfortunately for them, Werder are probably not going to make up the seven points that separate them from sixth place, which would earn them a spot in the UEFA Conference League. but it’s still undeniable that their season has been a success thus far.

Player to Watch: Justin Njinmah

Note: I would have chosen Marvin Ducksch, Werder’s leading goal-scorer and major candidate for the BVB inaugural hey-we-should-have-kept-this-guy award, but I already made him the player to watch in my Hinrunde preview, so I figured I’d shake things up a little.

Hey, it’s another BVB alum! This is Justin Njinmah. I’m not sure if that name means anything to you, but he not only scored 13 goals and 4 assists for Borussia Dortmund II while on loan last season, but he even featured with the senior squad for approximately 22 minutes during BVB’s 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig. Did somebody say club legend?

Needless to say, Njinmah has had a much more substantive start to his senior career with Werder Bremen. Although Njinmah started the season largely outside of Werder’s starting XI, he has gradually attained a larger role in the squad with starts in seven of Werder’s last nine matches. He’s only played 851 minutes, which isn’t a ton, but he’s definitely shown flashes of potential that should make BVB’s defenders stand on edge.

According to the Bundesliga’s top speed statistics, Njinmah is the 12th fastest player in the Bundesliga, and his dribbling numbers are impressive, especially his rate of successful take-ons, which is 28th in the Bundesliga. This might not seem that impressive, but looking at the list of players ahead of him, I suspect that if you adjusted for squad possession he would shoot up. Finally, his NPxG+xAG/90 is 0.69 (nice), which is higher than any player on BVB’s roster. Not bad!

Lineup Prediction

I’ve pretty much given up on trying to predict what Edin Terzic will do, so instead I’ll treat this more as a wish-list than an actual prediction.

I know I said earlier in this article that every point is critical at this point in the season, but the fact remains that BVB have a critical match against PSV Eindhoven coming next week, so I do think that Terzic should start a few key players on the bench but have them available to come on just in case they are needed. The two players I’m thinking of in particular are Julian Brandt and Mats Hummels.

In the first half of last week’s match between BVB and Union Berlin, Terzic had Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi swap wings so that the latter was playing on the right. I really liked this decision, so I would like for Terzic to do it again.

Meanwhile, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, Gregor Kobel is healthy and traveling with the team, but I’m not 100% sure he’ll actually make the start.

Score Prediction

Neither of these teams have particularly high-flying offenses, so I’m going to predict a 1-1 draw.