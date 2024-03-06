Borussia Dortmund Qualify for the 2025 Club World Cup!

With RB Leipzig failing to progress past Real Madrid in the Champions League today, Borussia Dortmund have qualified for the 2025 Club World Cup! For those who are unaware, the Club World Cup has recently been revamped by FIFA. The tournament previously took place every year and saw the winners of each continent’s continental trophy face off. The tournament has largely been written off as added fixture congestion and European teams have won the last eleven iterations.

Congratulations to @BVB on qualifying for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025!



As a result of @RBLeipzig’s @ChampionsLeague elimination, Dortmund are now assured of a spot via the ranking pathway and will join @FCBayern as Germany’s representatives at next year’s tournament. pic.twitter.com/vqD8KFfVAY — FIFA (@FIFAcom) March 6, 2024

The new tournament will take place every four years, starting in 2025, and will consist of eight groups with four teams each followed by single-elimination knockout rounds. This new 36-team tournament will be styled after the FIFA World Cup and take place in the summer. Qualifying for the tournament works as follows: Eight teams will qualify from UEFA, six will be from CONMEBOL (South America’s equivalent of UEFA), four from CONCACAF (North America), four from AFC (Asia), four from CAF (Africa), one from OFC (Oceania), and the host country will also nominate a club of their choosing. The United States is the first host of this new format and it is speculated they will put forward the winner of the 2024 MLS Cup or Messi’s Inter Miami. Each federation picks its own method of how teams qualify. UEFA has deemed that the winners of the previous four renditions Champions League will qualify alongside four teams with the highest UEFA coefficient. This coefficient is based on how teams perform in international competitions over four years. Confused yet? Don’t worry, there’s more! UEFA also implemented an important caveat - only two teams from each nation can qualify unless three or more teams from the same country win the Champions League.

This caveat meant that two teams from Germany would qualify. Bayern Munich were already guaranteed due to how well they performed in the Champions League over the last four years. That left two teams, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, to battle it out. Leipzig’s failure to advance past Real Madrid means Dortmund will have a better coefficient ranking regardless of Dortmund’s performances for the rest of the season.

This qualification means some of us Yanks can pay absurd prices to catch a competitive Dortmund game in our own backyards. More importantly, however, is that there are rumors that the competition will pay participants a whopping $50 million for each team that qualifies. That injection of cold hard FIFA cash will be a huge boost for Dortmund as they struggle to qualify for this year’s Champions League.

Do Dortmund deserve to qualify for the new Club World Cup? Maybe. Ultimately, FIFA thinks they do so we can look forward to at least three additional games in the summer of 2025.

