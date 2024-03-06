Looking Around the League: Bayer Leverkusen Extend Lead to Ten Points

We were treated to a splendid round of Bundesliga action over the weekend, which kicked off on Friday night with a fantastic 2-2 draw between Freiburg and Bayern Munich that was great value for money for anyone in attendance or tuned in to watch the game.

Lucas Höler’s equalizer in the 87th minute of the game snatched a point for Freiburg. More than that, it allowed Bayer Leverkusen to increase the gap between them and Bayern Munich, edging them ever closer to their first league title.

While the title race is obviously dominating the headlines, there was plenty of drama across the Bundesliga over the weekend. Leipzig claimed a big win against Bochum, Stuttgart went toe-to-toe with Wolfsburg, and Darmstadt suffered an absolute shellacking at home against Augsburg.

Sometimes football is fun, and we should make the most of those moments! Here is how the rest of Matchday 24 played out:

Results

Freiburg 2-2 Bayern Munich

VfL Bochum 1-4 RB Leipzig

Darmstadt 0-6 Augsburg

Heidenheim 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Mainz 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Union Berlin 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Wolfsburg 2-3 VfB Stuttgart

FC Köln 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Hoffenheim 2-1 Werder Bremen

Standings

The Gap Widens in Bundesliga Title Race

Having watched Bayern Munich again drop points in a game they should have won, Bayer Leverkusen were faced with the opportunity to go 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, with just 10 games remaining in the season. They dutifully delivered on Sunday against local rivals FC Köln.

With just 10 games left in the Bundesliga season, Bayern Munich have a lot of ground to make up. Leverkusen are 10 points clear of the Rekordmeister, and their goal difference is +8 better. I’m still not ready to declare the title race for Die Werkself because we’ve all been burned by Bayern before, but it would require a pretty remarkable collapse for Leverkusen to throw this one away.

The Analyst is giving Leverkusen a 95.4% probability of winning the league. If the unbeaten run carries on and Bayern drop any points in the next few games, I think I’ll be ready to call it. Bayern’s next three games are against Mainz, Darmstadt, and Borussia Dortmund...

Your Thoughts?

What do you think the chances of Bayern winning the league are? And what would need to happen for you to call it for Leverkusen (if you haven’t already)?