Report: Marco Reus Increasingly Likely to Leave Borussia Dortmund

Ten. That is the number of Bundesliga games that Marco Reus could have left for Borussia Dortmund. Patrick Berger from Sky Sports, one of Dortmund’s premier ‘in-the-know’ journalists, has reported that Borussia Dortmund are leaning towards not extending Marco Reus’s contract, with talks set to take place at the end of April.

Berger also deemed a move to another German club “unlikely” and stated that a move to either Turkey or America are more likely. From this writer’s perspective - hopefully he enjoys wearing LAFC’s black and gold. Reus has played 28 times this season under Edin Terzic but has mustered 1203 Bundesliga minutes.

Reus is currently in his 12th season for the club, the longest tenure amongst the squad by a whopping six years, and has played 403 matches for Borussia Dortmund with 355 of those being starts. While Reus continues to be a ‘what-if?’ in regards to his checkered injury history, he still has 160 goals and 98 assists. While the 34 year old has shown signs of age in recent years, he is still Dortmund’s fourth highest goal contributor this season with six goals and six assists.

I won’t get into whether or not this is a good move from a competitive perspective, albeit it’s hard to say considering Reus currently earns €7-8m a year. From a club perspective, however, it becomes impossible to decline his contract. Reus has given the club twelve years, five years of captaincy, 248 goal involvements, and the hometown hero storyline that any club would kill for. Doesn’t he deserve to go out on his shield?

