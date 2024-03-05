Match Ratings: Flashes of Brilliance See Dortmund Beat Union Berlin

After three winless games on the trot, and some terrible match ratings, Borussia Dortmund finally have a win! While it was a largely unconvincing win, Dortmund were able to leave Berlin with three points due to a dominant defensive performance and some individual brilliance leading to the side’s two goals. Dortmund’s creative cohort, however, were caught lacking ideas against a very poor Union Berlin side that have struggled throughout this season. Here are our ratings from Saturday’s match:

Starting XI

Alexander Meyer

Patrick: 8

Meyer faced three shots on target but came up with the saves when needed. Did he have to stand on his head to earn the clean sheet? No. Was it a clean sheet nonetheless? Absolutely. That earns him, and his defense, some plaudits.

Yash: 8

Second-choice goalkeeper is probably one of the most difficult squad roles to play, and Meyer acquitted himself magnificently. Hats off.

Ian Maatsen

Patrick: 9

Maatsen got his first goal for Borussia Dortmund and created it all by himself by winning the ball in the opponent’s defensive third. More importantly, he was one of Dortmund’s most involved players with 111 touches and six passes into the final third. His defensive numbers were equally impressive with six recoveries. Not a bad afternoon for the loanee!

Yash: 8

After a couple of seriously disappointing outings, Maatsen seems to have rediscovered his mojo. Wonderful goal too.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Patrick: 8

After one of Dortmund’s worst defensive displays against Hoffenheim, Schlotterbeck exorcised his demons (his demon being Emre Can as his defensive partner) against Union Berlin. While Schlotterbeck is undoubtedly talented, he has struggled when asked to cover for a weaker defensive partner. Alongside Süle, who played well, Schlotterbeck looked as good as any Bundesliga centerback. Four tackles, four interceptions, four clearances, and zero fouls. Most importantly—a clean sheet!

Yash: 6.5

Niklas Süle

Patrick: 8

Anything would be an improve after last weeks match for Borussia Dortmund and Niklas Süle was a big reason this game went as well as it did for Dortmund. Süle was calm and collected in the defense and felt like the leader amongst Dortmund’s defensive unit in the absence of both Hummels and Kobel.

Yash: 7

Julian Ryerson

Patrick: 7

Very industrious game for Ryerson in his return to Union Berlin. He was not as involved as his Dutch counterpart but did everything asked and nothing more.

Yash: 7

Emre Can

Patrick: 5

The narrative is very much not in Emre Can’s favor. He’s viewed as the posterchild of Terzic’s failed transfer business and has struggled for form despite holding the captain armband. On the one hand, I should be above narratives. His underlying numbers this game were far from bad. On the other hand...

Emre Can’s decision-making makes it very hard to defend him.

Yash: 4.5

There is an important distinction to be drawn between a player’s highlights and their actual performance. Outside of his typical moments of insanity, Emre was fine, but still far from the aggressive, capable-in-possession DM he was last year.

Marcel Sabitzer

Patrick: 8

Sabitzer has been flying under the radar these past weeks but as Reus and Brandt struggle to perform - Sabitzer has picked up some of their creative output. Great game from Sabitzer.

Yash: 8

Our most important player thus far in the Rückrunde. Simple as.

Julian Brandt

Patrick: 4

Brandt has continued to struggle for form since his illness. Brandt has become a more well-rounded player in recent years but at his core, he has one job: create chances. He did not do that against Union Berlin with only one chance created with an xG of 0.15.

Yash: 5.5

Patchy, with an especially bad first half. Still looking a little sluggish after his illness, but he did a good job of helping circulate possession.

Karim Adeyemi

Patrick: 7

After difficulties throughout this season, Adeyemi showed his talent. A great goal from the 22-year-old and he looked involved throughout. Hopefully, he continues to score because someone not named Malen has to.

Yash: 7

Jadon Sancho

Patrick: 4

Sancho had an xG+A of 0.06. That is woeful for a winger. Do not worry he has a duel completion rate of 25% to match.

Yash: 4

After a really bright return to the black and yellow, JS10 has dropped a series of rather stinky performances, with this one the latest.

Niclas Füllkrug

Patrick: 6

Füllkrug had another assist with his back to goal albeit Adeyemi did all the work on that one. Hard to fault the striker because there was a massive lack of service in this one but when he got his chances, he failed to convert.

Yash: 6.5

While Adeyemi takes the plaudits for his goal, it did come from some really neat and clever link-up play from our big #9. I remain impressed with his work rate and desire to put himself about.

Substitutes

Salih Özcan

Patrick: 6

Replaced a struggling Brandt to add defensive stability for Dortmund. Did not have too much of an impact.

Yash: 5

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

N/A. Hard for a young player to make an impact in such short time.

Ramy Bensebaini

N/A

Overall

Patrick: 7

I struggle to go lower than a seven when Dortmund win and keep a clean sheet but this was a fairly stale game from the away side. There was an obvious reliance on Julian Brandt prior to his illness and the side has lacked serious creativity since his dip in form. I wish Terzic was more aggressive with his substitutions even though the team was leading. On the other end of the ball, Dortmund did really well defensively and ultimately looked like the better side on the day.

Yash: 7

There is definitely a temptation to see this outcome as a the result of two moments of brilliance, but I think we showed some really good principles of play in Berlin, with our desire to hold on to possession rather than opt for low-percentage long balls or dribbles looking promising. Adeyemi’s goal (though a piece of wonderful technique) was actually a function of us gradually possessing the ball higher and higher up the pitch as the half wore on, I’d argue. In time, and with some better decision-making (especially from our wide players) I hope that this match will come to be the foundation of a more possession-oriented style, which definitely would suit the majority of our squad. What was really missing today was a little more incision in both our passing and running, but with a little time, I’d hope this is fixable.

As with every game this season, however, I actually have no idea what to expect next week. A slightly-improved version of this, hopefully? We shall see, I guess.