Match Ratings: Mentalitätssieg

Der Klassiker this past decade has been a rivalry like few others. Borussia Dortmund travel to Munich, then—presumably tempted by the nightlife and Weißbier—they choose to spend the weekend relaxing, sending some clones onto the pitch in their stead. These clones, who haven’t seen a football pitch (or the light of day) since their last outing in Munich, promptly panic and let Bayern run amok; as a result, we’ve been on the receiving end of some absolute shellackings in recent times. Understandably, this has caused Dortmund fans frustration, with several vowing to find and destroy these clones in order to force our actual squad to appear on the pitch. It seems as though lifelong Borusse and under-fire Cheftrainer Edin Terzic has managed to do just that.

Taking on Bayern Munich away from home is a tall ask at the best of times, but it was made Peter Crouch-sized by the absences of key players Malen, Kobel and Sabitzer. However, after an opening salvo from Bayern, it became increasingly apparent that Dortmund were the better-prepared, harder-working and more motivated side in the contest, with Karim Adeyemi opening the scoring after a beautiful counter attack inside ten minutes. Dortmund sat back and absorbed pressure, with the occasional foray forward. While Kane spurned a couple of glorious chances, and Eric Dier had a header spectacularly cleared off the line by Hummels, we had a huge chance to double our advantage before the hour mark, winning the ball high up and setting Nmecha up for a relatively simple finish. The German couldn’t convert, as his disappointing finish was brilliantly saved by Bayern’s #2 keeper Ulreich.

However, despite Bayern’s mounting pressure, they were unable to make serious in-roads, with die Schwarzgelben eventually doubling their advantage through a sizzling Ryerson strike. There was time for a twist in the tale, as Harry Kane seemingly overcame his malaise to head home from close range; his luck remained out, however, as he was denied by a marginal offside. 2-0 it finished, with the boys in black and yellow claiming their first league Klassiker win since 2019 and first away win since 2014! Here are the ratings from that rousing display:

Starting XI

Alexander Meyer

Yash: 8

Meyer wouldn’t look out of place as a first-choice goalkeeper for many Bundesliga sides. While he only had one save to make (and faced a combined xGOT of 0.09), his calmness on the ball and range of passing were on full display.

Anders: 8

Incredibly, Meyer didn’t have to do a whole lot of work, but he was once again solid whenever called upon. Surely the best second goalie in the league.

Paul: 7

Meyer has taken a big step this season, becoming the perfect backup to an unfortunately injury-prone Gregor Kobel. Losing a player of Kobel’s quality will always hurt, but when Meyer plays like this, it definitely limits the damage!

Ian Maatsen

Yash: 4.5

While he did have a wonderful lung-busting run that nearly culminated in a goal of the season contender, he had several hairy moments at the defensive end that meant Bayern’s right side had a lot more latitude and Adeyemi had a lot more defensive work to do than I would’ve liked.

Anders: 6

Paul: 5

I thought Maatsen struggled on the defensive end, which was out of character given his recent performances.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Yash: 9

It’s clear to see how much he benefits from Hummels’ presence next to him. Won back the ball to start the counter for our first, and was a tough contender throughout.

Anders: 9

Paul: 8

Mats Hummels

Yash: 10

“Vintage. Beyond valuation. Beyond forgery or imitation”. Peter Drury might as well have been talking about our German colossus.

Anders: 10

If you need proof that Mats Hummels should absolutely be in the conversation for top three German defenders of all time, you only need to look at this match as well as the one against AC Milan at San Siro earlier this season. This was an absolutely ridiculous performance from Hummels. That clearance for Eric Dier’s header was a freak display of athleticism, and his clearance from Coman’s low cross in the 67th minute prevented another certain goal. Truly a performance that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.

Paul: 10

A rare perfect rating. Hummels more than earned it for his performance yesterday.

Julian Ryerson

Yash: 9.5

JR26 has been set a humongous task—performing to the standard set by his iconic predecessor in the #26 shirt—and he showed that he’s capable of just that. Wonderful goal aside, our battling Norwegian produced a stellar performance down the right, taking on Goretzka, Davies and Musiala, and crushing them.

Anders: 9

Our Norwegian long-distance runner was tasked with squaring up against Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala — one of the best left-sided pairings in the world. For the most part, he did very well, and he got himself a great goal to seal off the game.

Paul: 8

Emre Can

Yash: 9

This is the second super Can performance in a row, though this was even more impressive as he locked down Musiala and contributed effectively in transition despite missing his usual midfield partner. Flawless throughout.

Anders: 7

I saw a lot of people praising Can after this game, and while I think it was a good performance from him, I still think it wasn’t nearly as good as the one from both our CB’s and Ryerson. What I was most impressed by was his ability to shift the ball rather comfortably. I honestly don’t remember him doing that much defending, but I could be wrong?

Paul: 7

Felix Nmecha

Yash: 4

He’s been out for a long while, and his start was largely enforced by Sabi’s suspension, so it was no surprise that we saw him nowhere near his best.

Anders: 5

Nmecha was the only one of our midfielders today who I thought was quite wasteful. I’ll cut him some slack, as it was his first start in forever, but all in all, he was a bit too slow in play and decision making.

Paul: 5

Karim Adeyemi

Yash: 8

Anders: 8

A real hard-working day for Adeyemi. Did well to speed away from his man on the opening goal and helped a whole lot in defense.

Paul: 7

I thought Adeyemi put in a solid performance, including putting in a shift in and out of possession and a lovely goal.

Julian Brandt

Yash: 7

A lovely assist, and he did create a few chances after that, but he struggled with our shape as we increasingly withdrew into our own half.

Anders: 6

Paul: 6

Brandt had some bright moments, including a nice assist for Adeyemi’s openingee goal, but was kept a little too quiet for stretches of the game.

Jadon Sancho

Yash: 5

We saw his typical flair, and his movement caused Davies all sorts of headaches before he switched wings, but he lacked any real output.

Anders: 5

Always doubled down on, which made his life very difficult. Still, he wasn’t dispossessed and didn’t cause any turnovers. Quiet, but not in a bad way, you know?

Paul: 6

Niclas Füllkrug

Yash: 6

Did wonderfully in the buildup to our first, but was faced with the thankless task of battling for long balls for the majority of the game.

Anders: 5

Fülle simply was not involved all that much in the game, as he was only used as a station for long balls. Simply was not able to keep up with the pace on BVB’s lightning quick counter moves, but that’s not his fault.

Paul: 5

Substitutes

Salih Ozcan

Yash: 7

A rare progressive pass got him a secondary assist for Ryerson’s goal, the cherry on top of an industrious and effective cameo.

Anders: 7

I think Özcan looked very lively in his cameo. He shifted the ball rather effectively, and he even had some ventures up the pitch. Good for him, and for us!

Paul: 7

Sébastien Haller

Yash: 6

Anders: 6

Good to see Haller back, and very good to see him deliver the exact kind of assist you would expect from him. Leaving or not—it’s nice to see that he’s still able to contribute on the big stage.

Paul: 6

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

N/A

Marius Wolf

N/A

Overall

Yash: 9

On paper, Bayern’s XI is undeniably superior to ours. Before a ball had even been kicked, our position had been further weakened by the losses of the league’s best goalkeeper plus our most in-form attacker to injury, and possibly our most influential player overall to a suspension. Suffice to say, things were looking bleak. However, we saw a Dortmund side with their tails up, a side that wanted it more than Bayern, an unusual role reversal given the recent history of this tie.

Did we need a bit of luck? Of course we did. You can be as prepared as you like, but when the odds are stacked against you like this, luck ends up being a part of the equation. However, this was an Edin Terzic masterclass through and through, as, for the first time in a long while, we turned up to the Allianz looking like a team with a coherent game plan and real self-belief. The tactical setup worked to perfection, with us stifling Bayern’s threatening inside-channel movement and forcing them to play wider than Tuchel likes. Terzic’s decision to exploit Kimmich’s lack of pace and Davies’ lack of defensive intelligence and ability in tight spaces by sticking Adeyemi and Sancho on the right and left, respectively, also paid dividends, with Adeyemi scoring the first and Sancho continually dragging Davies out of position, giving Ryerson room out wide. We were also helped by some exceptional individual performances from Hummels, Ryerson, and the embattled Emre Can and Adeyemi, with the end result a cohesive, efficient performance where I’d argue we deserved the three points.

Anders: 9

Call me a killjoy, but I’m firmly holding off the perfect 10-rating for this one. We were quite lucky that Kane and co. just couldn’t get the ball across the line today, but there is still a lot of good stuff to take away from this game. Terzic made his team play to its strengths, and although it wasn’t too pretty, it was very effective. Fortune favors the prepared, and BVB were certainly prepared to break the 10-year curse yesterday.

Paul: 7

If a 9/10 makes Anders a killjoy, I’m not sure what this makes me. Don’t get me wrong, I’m thrilled with the win, but I didn’t think it was a blinding BVB performance. Dortmund needed a bit of luck to come away with this win, but I think they deserve credit for a disciplined effort that kept the game close enough that the luck made a difference. Over the last decade, the bounces going their way usually would have been the difference between a 3-0 loss and a 5-0 loss.

It was a solid, gutsy performance that earned a little luck, which is a lot more than Dortmund usually expects from its trips to the Allianz.

