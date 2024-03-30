MOTM Poll: Did Dortmund Just Beat Bayern in Munich?

Marco Reus and Jadon Sancho are the only members of this squad who were present the last time Borussia Dortmund Defeated Bayern Munich (Mats Hummels was in a FCB shirt). Now, the entire BVB squad can say they have defeated Bayern Munich as a team. I can't express how much of a boon this will be for morale and that pesky ‘mentality,’ problem. Now, these players know they’re capable of defeating Bayern.

While Dortmund did have a few individual performances that looked objectively poor, (Nmecha & Füllkrug) most of this squad looked sharp and ready to play. I know Edin Terzic gets a lot of criticism, but he just out-coached Thomas Tuchel and I have to give him kudos for that.

Now to focus on the very best, here are our picks for Man of the Match:

Mats Hummels

Did you watch this match? Need I say anything? Mats had arguably one of the best games of his career—that 35-year-old body looked far stronger in defense than most 20-year-olds in their prime. Maybe that’s a stretch, but someone has got to convince him to stay one more year.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Beside Hummels was Nico Schlotterbeck, who also recorded a fantastic game. Schlotti had loads of recoveries, interceptions, and tackles, many inside the box and perfectly precise. In addition, his passing was solid and Nico made a few great runs up the pitch too.

Emre Can

The captain came to play! Emre Can held the midfield in his preferred position, putting constant pressure on Bayern’s attack while constantly breaking up their fluidity. Emre Can was the unsung hero with strong passing and ball control, ensuring Dortmund controlled the tempo.

Julian Ryerson

Who is that blond Norwegian goal-scorer who is taking Europe by storm? Obviously, I’m talking about Julian Ryerson. He was heavily involved in this match with several completed dribbles despite his right-back position. Ryerson’s finish for Dortmund’s second goal was cool, collected, and perfectly delivered.

Honorable Mention: Karim Adeyemi

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Mats Hummels

Nico Schlotterbeck

Emre Can

Julian Ryerson vote view results 87% Mats Hummels (125 votes)

0% Nico Schlotterbeck (0 votes)

0% Emre Can (0 votes)

12% Julian Ryerson (18 votes) 143 votes total Vote Now

What did you think of this match?

We watched the same game, right? Dortmund DID win that... Right?