Post Match Reaction: Dortmund Win a Bundesliga Match in Munich

Folks, it happened. Much can be criticized and critiqued about Borussia Dortmund’s season so far but, if just for a brief moment, we should be ecstatic. For the first time since 2014, Borussia Dortmund have won a Bundesliga game in the Allianz Arena. Bayern and Dortmund might not be competing for the Meisterschale this season but make no mistake, this victory is massive for this club. Borussia Dortmund now have a three-point advantage over RB Leipzig for the last UCL spot, a huge victory going into a crucial four-week stretch, and an historic win over the club’s strongest opponent.

Edin Terzic and his side’s gameplan was apparent from the start; concede possession, push the ball out wide, and attack Bayern quickly on the break. Bayern had two close chances in the opening ten minutes but Karim Adeyemi scored the game’s first goal in the 10th minute. To highlight how quick Dortmund were trying to play, Dortmund’s possession on the Adeyemi goal looked like this: Nico Schlotterbeck won possession at the top of Dortmund’s defensive third at the 9-minute and 31-second mark. The team completed six passes between five players and Adeyemi finished the opportunity at the 9-minute and 43-second mark. Adeyemi and his pace deserve plaudits for this goal but Julian Brandt and Niklas Füllkrug should also receive praise for slicing through Bayern’s spine.

The game founds its rhythm after Adeyemi’s goal with Borussia Dortmund constantly under siege, as Bayern held 61% of the possession and produced 17 shots. A skewed header by Harry Kane and a goal-line clearance from Hummels to deny Eric Dier saw Dortmund hold the lead until halftime. Again, Dortmund did a fantastic job of neutralizing Bayern’s midfield and kept Müller and Musiala quiet as they drifted around the interior halfspaces. Karim Adeyemi, Jadon Sancho, Ian Maatsen, and Julian Ryerson were heavily involved as the game took place in the wide spaces of the field.

The second half saw Dortmund grow into the game. Bayern’s siege was unrelenting but Dortmund were generating chances. Felix Nmecha had a fantastic opportunity to add to Bayern’s woes but scuffed his shot from 10 yards out. Minutes later, Mats Hummels had a shot from distance that threatened but was ultimately saved. A string of substitutions from Munich saw Mathys Tel, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry saw Bayern increase the pressure but ultimately it was Dortmund who would score again.

Julian Ryerson’s 83rd-minute goal was not only a wonderful nightcap to round out a fantastic performance from him but also a vastly different goal compared to Dortmund’s first. This time, Dortmund won possession at the top of their penalty area. Dortmund’s methodology was to stretch Bayern’s compact, but disorganized, defense. They did so over the course of two minutes featuring 21 passes, 9 players, and an angry blond-haired Norwegian who rifled the ball past Sven Ulreich.

An 89th-minute goal by ‘Arry Kane forced all Dortmund fans to question if this was the beginning of a comeback but VAR had other plans and the goal was ruled offside. Fans poured out of the stadium after that and, as everyone expected, Dortmund were declared winners after 96 minutes.

Other Thoughts:

Mats Hummels is Fantastic

It is hugely important that I heap praise on Mats Hummels at this point. Rumors are circulating that the 35-year-old is planning to retire and ‘go out on a high note’. If true, Mats Hummels will truly be leaving on the highest possible note. Mats Hummels was nothing short of phenomenal in this game and worthy of perfect scores from even the most disparaging critics. While his starts are good, 5 interceptions, 5 recoveries, 6 clearances, and 2/2 tackles won, they do not tell the full story. It felt like the center-back was everywhere for Borussia Dortmund. Hummels was constantly putting in a foot, clearing the ball, and winning possession in the pivotal moments for Dortmund. It was a defensive clinic for anyone who admires the game. I know it sounds rather reactionary, but I believe Mats Hummels will be going down as one of the top three players to ever play for Borussia Dortmund. Hummels showed us how center-backs should strive to play this game and it wasn’t the first time in his Dortmund career.

Pragmatism and Counter Attacks

As mentioned, Terzic set his team up to push the play out wide and play a compact defense with a lethal counterattack. The line between pragmatism and passiveness oftentimes blur for Terzic’s tactical approach but today, his plan worked to perfection. Terzic outcoached Thomas Tuchel and did what the former Dortmund coach couldn’t do; win a Bundesliga game in Bayern.

To do so, he tapped into Karim Adeyemi and Jadon Sancho as two blazingly quick outlets for Dortmund to strike. Adeyemi got the first goal thanks to his blistering pace and had several opportunities to add a second throughout the match. Sancho never penned his name on the scoresheet but won 4/5 dribbles and was never dispossessed. On top of that, both players were extremely disciplined.

Match Prediction

I thought it was only right to cap off this Post Match Reaction with some match predictions from some of the biggest morons on the internet: us writers here at Fear The Wall.

Here’s Joey Meyer with his damning preview:

Find me a more one-sided ‘rivalry’ I’m so tired of the ‘Der Klassiker’ hype when BVB get crushed in the fixture every damn season #FCBBVB #DerMassacre https://t.co/Az5NsdOno2 — Joey - BVB (@J_Lamson_Meyer) March 30, 2024

Anders isn’t safe on Slack with his take. Less blatant pessimism but more resignation.

The biggest idiot of all, as always, is myself. Here is my prediction from yesterday’s Match Preview:

No one predicted today’s outcome and any Dortmund fan should take the time to savor it. Go out, have a celebratory drink, laugh at your Bayern-supporting friend, and enjoy your weekend. As always, we appreciate you reading our stupid predictions here at Fear The Wall. We’re excited to fill your timelines with even more stupidity as Dortmund enters this season's critical phase so be on the lookout for more.

Your Thoughts

Did you expect this result? What are your take aways? How are you celebrating?