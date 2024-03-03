Individual Brilliance Helps BVB Overcome Union Berlin

Borussia Dortmund needed three points at the weekend to maintain their razor-thin hold on Champions League qualification, with RB Leipzig cruising past Bochum. Dortmund came into the match with a host of question marks swirling around the squad and head coach Edin Terzic. While the victory does little to quiet the criticisms around Edin Terzic, it was critical for BVB’s last remaining goal of the season: qualify for the UCL.

Outstanding efforts from Karim Adeyemi and Ian Maatsen put a positive spin on what was another underwhelming match for Die Schwarzgelben, who continued to look devoid of attacking identity. In the midfield, Julian Brandt was ineffective, Marcel Sabizter ran himself ragged, and Emre Can did the usual Emre Can crap we have become accustomed to this season.

Here are my main takeaways from the match.

Don’t Be Fooled

As I have already alluded to, this match was not a significant improvement for BVB. The attack still failed to generate significant chances, with Fotmob reporting two big changes for BVB in the match, the same as their opponents. In midfield, the story was similar, with a lack of clear ball progression, and a consistent failure to turn defense into attack. As fans begin to level criticism at Jadon Sancho for his performances since returning to BVB, it would be wise to look at how many misplaced passes and un-seen runs he was the victim of over 90 minutes. The defense deserves credit for this clean sheet, and a significant improvement in stability. The Süle-Schlotterbeck pairing, which has not always looked assured this season, performed much better than in previous matches. It has to be said, however, that their ability to control the back has been bolstered significantly by the addition of Ian Maatsen, and Julian Ryerson’s return from injury.

On the whole, this was the same BVB, but with two well-taken goals, that on another day would not have come. Terzic did not make any significant changes to the approach play, and players like Brandt and Füllkrug looked just as flat as they had in previous matches.

Can Adeyemi Shake off the Rust?

It is no secret that Karim Adeyemi had a very lackluster Hinrunde, being dropped to the bench after a series of lackluster performances that ended in a 2-0 loss to PSG. Adeyemi was reduced to cameo appearances, where he looked off the pace and lacking focus. When the tides began to turn in December, he injured himself and returned to the shadows. As BVB enters crunch time, a player like Adeyemi could be the x-factor the squad needs to take their level up a notch. Adeyemi’s pace and movement can turn a game upside down, like against Union Berlin. Unfortunately, that mercurial tendency was missing for most of the autumn. In an uncertain squad, Adeyemi has the chance to cement his spot in the side and rise above a cast of wingers who have all failed to consistently impress.

Where Art Thou, Moukoko?

Edin Terzic has offered Youssoufa Moukoko a generous 30 minutes of action over the last four matches. It was no secret that Moukoko was frustrated with his minutes going into the winter transfer window, and even the summer transfer window of 2023.

A year on from Sébastien Haller’s return from cancer, Moukoko’s minutes have not increased. At all. Am I about to go on to suggest that Borussia Dortmund’s problems would all be solved by giving more minutes to Moukoko? No. Not at all. I am strictly observing that one of Dortmund’s supposed hottest prospects has been stuck in a holding pattern for almost two years now, and things do not seem likely to change under Edin Terzic. If Edin Terzic is going to remain the head coach of Borussia Dortmund, it is time for Moukoko to move on. A player with raw talent like Moukoko will not turn into a world star on the training grounds. Moukoko needs games, be it at BVB or elsewhere. At this point, it’s not so much about Moukoko being successful for Dortmund—it’s about letting the lad kick on and have a career for himself.

What did you make of the match against Union Berlin? Is Adeyemi poised to get to his best, or was this weekend merely a flash in the pan? Let me know in the comments.