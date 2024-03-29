Match Preview: Bayern Munich Host Borussia Dortmund

Well, folks, it’s that time of the year. Tomorrow Der Klassiker takes place as Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund. Anyone who has followed this team over the last decade will know at least one thing; these games usually go extremely poorly for Borussia Dortmund. The last time Borussia Dortmund won in Munich was 2017’s DFB Pokal fixture where Thomas Tuchel’s Dortmund completed a 3-2 comeback against a Bayern side containing Mats Hummels and Xabi Alonso. The last time Borussia Dortmund won a Bundesliga match in Munich? 2014, when Sebastian Kehl was still playing and Jurgen Klopp was the coach. The last nine Bundesliga matches between these two sides in Munich have seen Bayern win nine times with 37 goals scored and 8 conceded.

But have no fear! Bayern Munich look vulnerable for the first time since, well, last April where Dortmund lost 4-2 despite the opportunity to go 4 points clear of Munich in the Bundesliga. Still, Bayern could still be beaten this season. Thomas Tuchel is already a dead man walking and the Bavarians are 10 points behind an undefeated Leverkusen. The side is also facing a slate of injuries with Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer, Sacha Boey, Leroy Sane, Raphael Guerreiro, Kingsley Coman, and Noussair Mazraoui all questionable for tomorrow’s game. While Harry Kane’s absence is rumored after missing a game with England during the national break, I expect the Bundesliga’s top scorer to feature in the match. Bayern have found their form with 4 wins and 1 draw in their last 5 matches, including a 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig and a 3-0 win over Lazio to advance in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund have some steam heading into this game with four straight wins and their first win against a top-six Bundesliga team this season. The international break has taken some steam out of things, it has also allowed Terzic’s squad to regroup with Felix Nmecha, Sébastien Haller, and Julian Ryerson featuring in training. Gregor Kobel has recovered form his adductor injury but could now miss out due to a gastrointestinal infection. Despite Dortmund boasting better luck with injuries, the side will be far from favored for tomorrow's match. A win, however, could go a long way in deciding the Bundesliga’s fourth-place team and be a massive morale victory for a team that has found morale victories to be far and few between.

Player to Watch: Leroy Sane

Harry Kane is probably the best player in the Bundesliga right now but his potential absence means Leroy Sane is my Bayern player to watch. The German right-winger (The footballing kind) has 8 goals and 11 assists in 2,061 Bundesliga minutes this season. He is having his best season in Germany and is on his way to having a career year. Sane also picked up two assists against Dortmund last game out. He will be facing off against Ian Maatsen and will be an absolute handful for Dortmund’s on-loan left-back. If Dortmund want to win this game, they’ll have to hope Maatsen keeps Sane in his pocket.

Lineup Prediction: 4-2-3-1

On one hand, I could make the case of Edin Terzic opting for a more pragmatic formation with Borussia Dortmund but I have decided to showcase Terzic’s usually 4-2-3-1/4-3-3. If fit, Kobel should start at goalkeeper. Despite Ryerson coming back from injury, I am expecting Niklas Süle to start at right back for added defensiveness. Schlotterbeck and Hummels will play at center-back while Ian Maatsen will be tasked with fending of Sane. Emre Can will anchor the midfield while Felix Nmecha will start with Marcel Sabitzer missing the game due to his suspension. Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, and Donyell Malen should feature behind Füllkrug.

Sébastien Haller, Youssoufa Mokoko, and Marco Reus will be available off the bench if (when) Dortmund are chasing the game.

Prediction: 5-0 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich looks very beatable but, unfortunately, Borussia Dortmund is extremely beatable. Dortmund are going into an environment where they have historically underperformed and I can’t remember a Borussia Dortmund side that has performed worse against the Bundesliga’s heavyweights. Apologies for the pessimism, but I am predicting a massacre.

That being said, I hope to be wrong.

Your Thoughts

Is my prediction too cruel? What will be the talking points after tomorrow's match? Let us know your thoughts!