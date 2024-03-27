Report: Borussia Dortmund Sign Promising Midfielder, Kjell Wätjen, to Professional Contract

Borussia Dortmund have managed to tie one of their most promising youth players to a professional contract. The club announced today that Kjell Wätjen has signed a four-year deal with the club that will see his contract expire in 2028. Wätjen is currently touted as one of the most talented players in both Dortmund and Germany’s youth setups and only just turned 18-years-old. The central midfielder currently plies his trade in the U19 Bundesliga and has 10 goals and 8 assists in 19 appearances. He has yet to play in a competitive match for the senior team but has featured on the bench in three matches this season with the first team. On the international stage, Watjen played a small role in helping Germany’s U-17 team win the Euros in 2023.

We are delighted to announce that Kjell Wätjen has penned his first pro contract with BVB, securing his future with the club till 2028!



From U10s to pro, his journey continues with the Schwarzgelb! pic.twitter.com/nCbsIB5gC6 — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 27, 2024

Most of us haven't heard much of Wätjen - he is a U19 Bundesliga player after all. His commitment to Dortmund, however, is a great sign for the club. He was highly sought after with RB Salzburg and the Redbull program pushing hard for his signature. Fortunately for Dortmund; Wätjen grew up as a BVB fan and ultimately opted for fandom over Redbull’s track record in youth development. His signing is also a big victory for Dortmund because Wätjen’s U-19 teammate, Paris Brunner, looks set to leave the side after his contract expires in the coming months.

It’s easy to be excited as a Dortmund fan but the young German has a long road ahead of him before he is part of the first team. Few Dortmund players have successfully transitioned from the youth setup to the senior side in recent years. The most recent additions, Youssoufa Moukoko and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, have struggled for meaningful minutes since signing professional contracts. It is also important to note that development is not linear. Wätjen burst onto the youth scene in recent months after great performances with the U19 side but could very easily be another ‘what if’ story if things do not go his way.

The good news? Dortmund’s midfield is not exactly the pinnacle of footballing ability and a talented young player could potentially stamp his name in the starting lineup if he gets opportunities. I’m sure we will see him get professional minutes before the end of the season and Kjell Wätjen is certainly one to watch.

