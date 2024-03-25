Report: BVB Legend Marco Reus Edging Closer to Retirement

After reports surfaced earlier in the month that Marco Reus’s Dortmund contract would not be extended, BVB fans have been preparing for the possibility that a legendary career in yellow and black might end. Now, Ruhr Nachrichten are reporting that not only might Marco Reus’s time at Borussia Dortmund be up, but he may also be preparing to end his entire career.

This raises the question of what will then happen to Reus. A transfer within the Bundesliga is ruled out and a move abroad is also considered unlikely. So there are many indications that his career will come to an end.#BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 23, 2024

Despite Reus’s interest, the club is not looking to extend his contract. This move has been met with some complaints by fans who feel Reus can still contribute to the team, even if only as a rotational piece.

However, despite being willing to continue his career away from BVB, Reus’s options seem limited. Ruhr Nachrichten reports that Reus has ruled out a move elsewhere in Germany and that his chances of an overseas move are dwindling. While I’m sure there will be interested clubs overseas, they may not meet his wage demands or be clubs he is interested in joining.

Either way, this may leave Reus with no choice but to retire. We may be looking at the end of a fantastic but unfortunately unfulfilled career.

Your Thoughts?

Should Borussia Dortmund extend Marco Reus’s contract? And if not, should Reus retire or move to another club?