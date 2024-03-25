My Top Five Moments From Borussia Dortmund’s Season So Far

Despite the possibility of further success in the final rounds of the UEFA Champions, this season is increasingly looking to be a disappointment. Borussia Dortmund crashed out of the DFB-Pokal months ago and are on the outside looking into the race for the top four. Due to the club’s on-pitch struggles, the mood among Dortmund fans, including those on this site and even us writers, has been pretty sour. I’m even including myself in this.

To raise everyone’s spirits, I thought it would be a good idea to highlight some of the positive moments from this season. While it may not have met our expectations, it wasn’t all bad, and the glimmer of Champions League success remains, however faint. Best of all, there have still been a few moments of awe-inspiring football that are ultimately the reason we all watch and enjoy Borussia Dortmund. It’s the international break, and there isn’t much else to talk about, so without further ado, here are my top five moments so far this season:

#5: BVB Turn it Around Against Gladbach

In this season’s first Battle of the Borussias, it briefly looked like it would be Die Fohlen who would break their trend of struggles at the Westfalenstadion. They jumped to an early two-goal lead, and Dortmund seemed headed for their third straight Bundesliga defeat. Instead, BVB struck twice in as many minutes, including a gorgeous looping first-time chip from Niclas Füllkrug. BVB would convert a go-ahead goal before the end of the half, and end the game with an amazing break-away goal by Donyell Malen in the final minute of stoppage time.

#4: Julian Ryerson Transforms into Gareth Bale

One of my favorite things in sports is when a player who isn’t particularly known for their offense briefly, and seemingly without explanation, transforms into a bulldozer who pushes through anybody who stands in their way. With 10-man Borussia Dortmund leading by a single goal against Hoffenheim in stoppage time, Julian Ryerson collected a loose ball in the defensive third, took off with it, and never really stopped running. He shrugged off a challenge from Ihlas Bebou, sprinted almost the full length of the pitch, dodged another challenge from Florian Grillitsch, barreled in on goal, and sealed the game with a beautiful nutmeg finish. It was one of the most beautiful attacking displays from any BVB player this season, and it came from one of the most unlikely of sources.

#3: Niklas Süle Clears it Off The Line

With the Champions League clinched, this match might not have mattered all that much, but it was still one of the best defensive plays that I can remember from anyone in a BVB shirt, at least since Neven Subotic cleared the line against Arjen Robben in the Champions League Final. Kylian Mbappé, arguably the greatest footballer on earth, had rounded Gregor Kobel and shot it right at the open net, but Niklas Süle somehow not only sprinted to catch up the ball but slid and hoisted his leg up high to knock the ball out of the air and out of harm’s way. All Mbappé could do was raise his arms over his head in disbelief as the Yellow Wall roared behind him.

#2: Twin Golazos Against Werder Bremen

These are technically two separate goals, but they came within around 20 minutes of each other, so I think it makes sense to group them together. Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen are arguably BVB’s most dynamic attacking talents, and on one afternoon against Werder Bremen, their talents were on full display. First, Donyell Malen converted a stunning bicycle kick that nutmegged Werder Bremen keeper Michael Zetterer. Later in the half, Sancho collected the ball on the wing, faced Werder defender Julian Malatini, and then absolutely dusted him before charging in on goal and ripping a shot near post.

#1: Dortmund Clinch Knockout Rounds Against AC Milan

As Borussia Dortmund prepare to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal, it’s easy to forget a time when Dortmund seemed to be on the verge of crashing out of the competition in the group stage. Dortmund held a two-point lead over AC Milan, but facing a match day six showdown with Paris Saint-Germain, a loss could have been devastating. Going into the San Siro, against an AC Milan side that was having a solid season in Serie A, BVB put in one of their best performances of the season. It started with Gregor Kobel coming in clutch and saving a penalty attempt by Olivier Giroud. Despite relinquishing a 1-0 lead, BVB clawed back in front thanks to a goal from Jamie-Bynoe Gittens, who had also drawn the penalty that led to BVB’s first goal, and eventually iced it with a goal from Karim Adeyemi. In my opinion, it was BVB’s best performance of the season given the high-pressure situation they were in.

Did I miss anything?

I basically did this off of memory, so it’s perfectly possible that there was some amazing goal, save, or general team performance that I’ve completely forgotten. If so, let me hear it in the comments!