Looking Around the League: A Close Race for Champions League Qualification

At this point in the season, it’s tough to avoid these weekly Bundesliga roundups becoming repetitive. We all know what the real talking point in the league is right now. Still, if each week is just dedicated to the race for the Meisterschale, it will become increasingly difficult to pretend this is really “looking around the league” instead of looking squarely at the top spot in the table. Still, there’s no avoiding reality, so let’s get it out of the way before taking a look at the rest of the weekend’s action in the Bundesliga:

Bayer Leverkusen held off Freiburg to claim all three points and stay then points clear of Bayern Munich, with just eight games left in the season—lovely, lovely stuff.

Anyway, after spending last week discussing the relegation battle and insisting that it’s weird that Mainz are still this bad, they finally showed minor signs of life to appease the main character, me.

Sure, it was only Bochum, but it was a solid performance, and it now takes them above FC Köln, who they will face on the 27th of April in what could be a massive game in the relegation battle. Here is how the rest of Matchday 26 played out:

FC Köln 1-5 RB Leipzig

Heidenheim 1-1 Borussia Mönchengladbach

Mainz 2-0 VfL Bochum

Darmstadt 2-5 Bayern Munich

Union Berlin 2-1 Werder Bremen

Wolfsburg 1-3 Augsburg

Hoffenheim 0-3 VfB Stuttgart

Freiburg 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

The Two (Three?) Horse Race for Top Four

Borussia Dortmund are somehow clinging on to fourth place despite looking mediocre throughout the season so far, and that is in large part thanks to a young RB Leipzig side that is still finding its feet (and a healthy dose of luck). Leipzig piled the pressure on BVB on Friday night, thumping Köln 5-1, but Dortmund responded by claiming all three points against Frankfurt.

There has been plenty of debate about who will qualify for the Champions League in recent weeks, with Dortmund facing a pretty mean schedule in the final eight games of the season, including fixtures against RB Leipzig and Stuttgart (who could still get dragged into the race if they drop points down the stretch). If I had to guess, I would probably back Stuttgart and Leipzig to claim third and fourth, but I think anyone making any strong claims about what will happen is not to be trusted. The race is incredibly close.

Opta Analyst currently gives Stuttgart a 12.2% probability of finishing outside the top four, while RB Leipzig and BVB have a 37.6% and 49.7% probability of finishing fifth, respectively.

I think it will go right down to the wire, and if you were hoping that the extra Champions League places handed out next season might make the race for the top four moot, I wouldn’t hold your breath.

Into the final stages of the European season, every game matters now.



Inter's exit a hit for Italy, but likely without consequences.

Germany increase their expected points total, but see their chance of Top 2 drop, because...

England's expected points rise even more! pic.twitter.com/hJL7X0f81C — Nils Mackay (@NilsMackay) March 15, 2024

Germany has just under a 20% probability of claiming one of the two extra places, which is not to be sniffed at, but there is still a long way to go for BVB finishing in fifth not to be a real problem.

