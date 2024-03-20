Dortmund Eyeing Up Dutch League Duo

Reports early this week have suggested that BVB took a fancy with a few of PSV brightest stars during their UCL matchup, and really, how could you not. PSV have been on a tear in the Eredisivie this season, having failed to win—that’s right—zero matches this season. The undefeated Dutchmen have proven that a balance of steady eddies and bright young starlets (as well as a dash of good ole Red White n’ Blue ‘Muricans) can lead a team to great things.

Two of PSV’s top talents, however, are not from the land of the USMNT. Jerdy Schouten and Johan Bakayoko have attracted the attention of Borussia Dortmund as potential summer reinforcements per Patrick Berger. Having shone in the UCL matchups between BVB and PSV, the Dortmund brass were able to get a good look at these two talents.

Schouten seems the more realistic of the two targets, and potentially a better fit to BVB’s needs. A CDM who can swap in at center-back as needed, Schouten could offer a replacement for Emre Can, or a more technically adept upgrade on Salih Özcan. At 27 years of age, Schouten is no longer a future star, but more of a like-for-like replacement to current squad members. His Eredivisie numbers and solid, and speak to his role in PSV’s killer season. Despite a lean, 6’1 frame, Schouten boasts a 67% succcess rate in aerial duels, and an even more impressive record on the ground. Schouten tackles 67% of dribblers who come his way, putting him in company with some of the best DMs in Europe, while still completing 89% of his passes per match on average. The questions with Schouten come from his ability to adapt to a more demanding league. At 27, Schouten should be reaching his peak. It’s fair to expect he is close to his ceiling, but Schouten has only played abroad once, during a four-year adventure at Italian side Bologna. Whether he could cut it at BVB is not a certainty.

As for Johan Bakayoko, there is little questioning his talent, especially when looking at the queue of clubs lining up for his signature. With PSV reportedly rejecting an offer of €40 million from Brentford in the winter, Bakayoko’s valuation has only grown. Reports this week have suggested that a €60-70 million fee could be required to pry him away. Bakayoko is a speedy, tricky winger not unlike Jamie-Bynoe Gittens. His movement with the ball is hard to track, and he gave Ian Maatsen plenty of trouble over the course of BVB’s two UCL ties. With Donyell Malden potentially heading for the exit door, Jadon Sancho’s future uncertain, and Karim Adeyemi searching for form, Dortmund may find the need for a productive winger more pressing than expected this summer. With six goals and eight assists this season, Bakayoko has kept busy. More important though are his ball progression numbers.

In a similar number of matches, Bakayoko has attempted twice as many progressive carries as Malen and twice as many take-ons. While Malen is certainly facing more competent defenders in the Bundesliga, Bakayoko has still maintained a higher success rate than Malen over a significantly larger number of attempts. Bakayoko is also swinging in THREE TIMES as many crosses as Malen, which suits a striker like Luuk De Jong, but would also provide better service to Niclas Füllkrug. The two players have similar numbers for attempts at goal per 90, but interestingly, Malen actually boasts a higher xG.

If Dortmund are planning to raid high-flying PSV this summer, they have chosen some solid targets. Costs will be a concern, as well as form. Buying players in a purple patch can be risky, and it may bite Dortmund if PSV’s top talents require the rest of their team to thrive. BVB needs to shop smart this summer, and if reports are to be believed, there is quite a bit of money available. Let’s not be wasteful this time around.