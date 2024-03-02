MotM Poll: Dortmund Victorious in Scrappy Capital Affair

And our picks for Man of the Match are.... Wait, is this a trick question? Did Dortmund win that game? Woah! It was a 2-0 win on the road. That’s certainly not the result I anticipated, especially with Terzic removing attacking players from this match in favor of the defenders. But we still managed a win, even if it looked ugly. There was an over-reliance today on individual quality, and that individual quality is exactly how we picked our Man of the Match nominations. So let’s go:

Alex Meyer

Alex Meyer has got to be the best back-up keeper in this league, and I think we’re lucky he hasn't been recruited to the first team somewhere else. Not only did Meyer make four brilliant saves, he recovered the ball nine times and acted as a sweeper when needed. He was focused for the entire ninety minutes, and deservedly earned a Clean Sheet.

Karim Adeyemi

Adeyemi is back from injury and ready to prove his haters wrong. Karim was easily the team’s most creative player today, creating a handful of chances as well as displaying his own talent with a brilliant dribble and subsequent goal. Being his first goal of the season should act as a confidence booster for the young German.

Ian Maatsen

While his passing left much to be desired, Ian Maatsen was heavily involved in this match. He won most of his ground-duals, contributing to Dortmund’s Clean Sheet, and his vision in the closing minutes of the game sealed the win for BVB. Maatsen deserved his stoppage time goal, which also happened to be his first in a Dortmund jersey.

Julian Ryerson

Ryerson was also involved throughout this entire match in both defense and the build-up. He’s a scrappy player and always chases the ball, something that helped keep Union under pressure, ensuring BVB maintained the majority possession. His pace also frustrated Union throughout, causing him to be the most-fouled player of the match.

Dortmund has officially won one game in a row! Can we keep the winning streak going?