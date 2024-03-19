Match Ratings: BVB Come From Behind in 3-1 Win Against Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund are four from four in all competitions in March. I doubt many would claim to be entirely convinced about the performances in those games, but it’s hard to argue with the results, at the very least.

The same can be said about Dortmund’s 3-1 win against Frankfurt on Sunday. It wasn’t a dazzling performance, but BVB were the better team, and they dug deep and ground out the vital three points. The concern is that the performances are more predictive of future outcomes than the results, but for now at least, it’s worth just enjoying the good bits. The concerns about what all this means is the future Fear the Wall’s problem.

Here are our ratings from Sunday’s 3-1 win against Frankfurt:

Starting XI

Alexander Meyer

Paul: 7

Zac: 8

Meyer stared down quite a few efforts from Omar Marmoush and company over 90 minutes, and with another short-notice start for BVB’s number-two goalkeeper, Meyer impressed once again. With Kobel’s fitness record this season, Meyer has played an important role in helping his side secure points.

Ian Maatsen

Paul: 5

Zac: 5

Maatsen failed to have much impact on the attack, but that may be because Adeyemi was a dud in progression as well. Maatsen defended okay, but it was generally a quiet match.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Paul: 4

The mistake leading to Frankfurt’s opening goal was atrocious. Schlotterbeck was fine otherwise, but it was a really big mistake.

Zac: 4

It was not just his mistake leading to the goal, but how rattled he was afterwards, that hurts Schlotterbeck for this one. Marmoush had him on skates for about 20 minutes.

Mats Hummels

Paul: 7

Zac: 8

Hummels scored a critical goal and helped prevent a defensive collapse after the early concession. His passing was a welcome addition to BVB’s sloppy progression.

Marius Wolf

Paul: 6

Zac: 5

I get so frustrated when I see a playing steaming down the wing, Wolf’s wing, because he lost the ball on the opposition byline. Being a fullback requires getting forward, but that comes with the condition of getting back.

Emre Can

Paul: 8

Zac: 8

As the game wore on, folks in the match thread started commenting on the quality of Can’s performance. I thought, “Well I haven’t noticed Can at all” and then the realization: exactly.

Julian Brandt

Paul: 5

I thought Brandt struggled and might have been the worst player on the pitch, but he made up some ground in the ratings with his assist for Hummels’ goal. It was an important enough and good enough play to make up for the rest of his performance.

Zac: 4

To say Brandt had 91% accurate passes flatters him; although Dortmund’s forwards eventually reached Brandt’s passes, many of there were so far beyond them or behind them, the play was ruined. Brandt will be fine, 100%. It’s just not clicking right now.

Marco Reus

Paul: 5

Zac: 4

I hate to criticize Reus, but he did not really do anything over the course of 65 minutes.

Karim Adeyemi

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

Adeyemi scored, but man he sure didn’t look too happy about it. The remainder of Sad-eyemi’s performances was of little impact, as he once again struggled in the starting eleven.

Donyell Malen

Paul: 7

Zac: 7

Malen’s work to set up the first goal was sublime, and a perfect example of what has made him so impactful in the second half of this season: directness, physical prowess, and determination.

Niclas Füllkrug

Paul: 4

Zac: 4

A passenger for the duration of the match.

Substitutes

Felix Nmecha

Paul: 5

Zac: 5

Nmecha looked decent on the ball and helped secure BVB’s lead in the dying moments. If he is fit, it would help for him to relieve Brandt of some minutes.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

Youssoufa Moukoko

Paul: 6

Zac: 6

Outstanding determination to set the stage for the third goal. Moukoko forced his way into an attacking position and showed real desire to make an impact.

Ramy Bensebaini

N/A

Salih Özcan

N/A

Overall

Paul: 6

While I did think Dortmund were the better of the two teams, I still wasn’t particularly impressed. They did enough, but it felt like both teams were well below par.

If you discount the penalty, BVB’s xG advantage over Frankfurt looks a lot less impressive - 1.5 vs 0.9. It was a win and a win that BVB deserved more than their opponent. But I have a hard time feeling especially enthused about it.

Zac: 7

This was another match that flattered BVB a bit, but they were good value for the win. Despite having to wait for their opportunity, BVB managed the physical game Frankfurt brought with them, keeping their heads and, critically, avoiding any injuries. A more competent Emre Can helped keep the possession in the hands of the good guys (a whole 66% of it!) and Alex Meyer worked hard at the back to snuff out and chances that did make their way to the net. International break comes at a good time for BVB, who could use some rest before the run in the the end of the season. This stretch of matches will test the limits of a team that has shown pretty susceptible to adversity. If Edin Terzic is to retain his job at BVB, the stage is set for him to try to do it.