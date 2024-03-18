Report: Mats Hummels Likely to Retire This Summer

It appears that the Borussia Dortmund career of Mats Hummels, one of the most decorated center-backs of his generation and one of the best players to don black-and-yellow in the last fifteen years, is shortly coming to an end. According to Bild, with his contract expiring in the summer, Mats Hummels is increasingly likely to retire following the end of this season.

According to the report, Hummels feels that his body is beginning to wear down as time goes on, and that he wants his career to end on a high note, before he declines further. He also reportedly wants to spend more time with his family, something that is completely understandable given his long, busy career.

While he may feel as though his body is slowing, Hummels has been a dynamite center-back to the very end. Just this weekend, he was one of BVB’s best players, and even scored the game-winning goal. He could probably play at least one more season if he really wanted to and contribute to any club’s success, but it’s perfectly reasonable to choose to go out on top and spend more time with family. Anyway, I’m sure that Hummels could easily find employment in media or in sporting management somewhere if he so desired.

In his long, illustrious career, Mats Hummels won two Bundesliga titles and two DFB-Pokals with Borussia Dortmund, three Bundesliga titles and one DFB-Pokal with Bayern Munich, and of course, won the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014. He is one of the best center-backs that I’ve ever had the pleasure to watch for any club, let alone a club that I root for. Even now he retires as the club’s best central defender, and leaves a gaping hole in the squad that few players around could fill. I wish him all the best in retirement, and thank him for his years of incredible play both for BVB and for Germany (but not for Bayern!)