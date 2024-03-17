MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Leave it Late in 3-1 Victory Against Eintracht Frankfurt

Something that can often be said for Borussia Dortmund, even at their worst, is that they are at least entertaining. That has been lacking lately, and today was no different. Despite a relatively eventful 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, this was also a bit of a dull watch. For large stretches of the game, there seemed to be very little going on, but BVB came away with the win nonetheless, and that’s the main thing!

Mario Götze opened the scoring early on, putting Frankfurt 1-0 ahead, but a nice run by Donyell Malen to give Karim Adeyemi an easy tap-in leveled things after half an hour. For a long time, it looked like this would be how the game finished, but Mats Hummels buried a lovely header in the 81st minute to give BVB a vital lead before Can slotted home their third from the penalty spot in stoppage time. I think the result probably flatters Dortmund a little, but overall I thought they were the better team and deserved the three points.

Here are the nominations for Man of the Match:

Donyell Malen

Malen was pushing the pace in the offense and did well to set up Dortmund’s first goal.

Emre Can

Can put in a really good and largely uneventful performance, and then the final ten minutes of the match happened. In a matter of minutes, Emre Can received a soft red card that was overturned when the referee was told to take another look by VAR, and then scored Dortmund’s third from the penalty spot. All very dramatic.

Mats Hummels

It wasn’t a vintage Hummels performance, but in a game that lacked standout performances, that header deserves credit.

Alexander Meyer

He wasn’t at fault for Götze’s goal and he made several important saves when the game was level, so Meyer gets the nod for stepping in for Gregor Kobel and doing a solid job.