Match Preview: Dortmund Host Frankfurt in Europa League Qualification Clash

So there I was, enjoying my St. Patrick’s Day Eve with a Whiskey Old Fashioned when, out of the blue, I got a message from an unnamed writer who told me that he could not pick up the match preview that he had put his own name down for. Having nothing else to do on a Saturday evening (except, you know, get ready for a St. Patrick’s Day party, make dinner, hang out with my friends who are currently having a fun time in the living room while I sit at the computer typing) I leapt into action. For the second week in a row, by the way. Unfortunately, that is why this article is a little late. You’re welcome.

Borussia Dortmund may be Champions League quarter-finalists this season, but barring a miraculous Cinderella-story run by Edin Terzic and his boys, and a last-minute comeback by Bundesliga clubs in that super-confusing UEFA coefficient race, they’re going to have to make the top four. Unfortunately, BVB currently sit fifth, with Marco Rose and RB Leipzig two points in front. And let’s not forget Eintracht Frankfurt, who just so happen to be our opponents tomorrow, chomping at our heels in sixth.

A seven-point gap may seem large, but if Frankfurt can win tomorrow it will cut that down to four, and with a dastardly schedule ahead for BVB, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Frankfurt could catch them, earning qualification to the Europa League, and relegating Dortmund to the lowly UEFA Conference League.

Player to Watch: Omar Marmoush

Sometimes I have to get creative with my players to watch, but in this case, I really don’t. Marmoush leads Eintracht in goals and assists, and it really isn’t close for either category. He’s, in pub lad terms, a classic numbah nine. He can score with his feet, with his head, hold the ball up, and distribute it right up with the best of them.

Predicted Lineup

With an international break coming up, and given how important this game is, I don’t see much of a need to rotate: it should be all hands on deck. Marcel Sabitzer is out due to his red card last week, so this could be the first start for Felix Nmecha since November. Meanwhile, both Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen are red-hot, so I’d like them both to play. On the back line, Nico Schlotterbeck is returning from his suspension, while I’d like to see Niklas Sule fill in for the injured Julian Ryerson.

Score Prediction

I’m going to go with a 2-1 win for Dortmund. For the last few weeks, Dortmund’s attacking quality from Sancho, Malen, and Adeyemi off the bench have proven enough to snatch results, and I think that these talented attackers will bail out an otherwise uninspiring performance again.