Borussia Dortmund Draw Atletico Madrid in Champions League Quarter-Final

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League took place this morning, with Borussia Dortmund being matched up against Atletico Madrid. The winner of BVB vs Atletico Madrid face the prospect of the winner of PSG vs Barcelona in the semi-finals, in what is the significantly lighter side of the draw.

At this stage in the Champions League, there really are no easy fixtures, but in reality, this is the best that BVB could have hoped for. Atletico Madrid have struggled this season, currently sitting in fourth place in La Liga, and their victory over Inter Milan, which saw them into the quarter-finals, was a big upset. I’m unsure who will be the favorite going into the tie, but Atleti are a famously difficult side to face in knockout tournaments, owing to their stout defense and ability to leverage an intimidating atmosphere at home. Dortmund have a real shot at making it into the Champions League semi-finals, but no one will be taking Atleti lightly.

Elsewhere in the draw, the four strongest teams left in the tournament have been drawn against each other, with Arsenal facing Bayern Munich and Real Madrid up against the holders Manchester City. The winners of those two ties will face each other in the semi-finals, which leaves PSG and Barcelona on BVB’s side of the draw, and guarantees that the final will include a team that was not favored to make it so far this season.

I’m not sure BVB will be favored against any of the teams on their side of the draw, but they certainly stand a much better chance than they would have done on the other side of the draw. There is a not insignificant chance of Dortmund making it to the Champions League final, despite being a little bit rubbish all season long. Very strange.

Your Thoughts?

How do you feel about the Champions League quarter-finals draw? Do you think Borussia Dortmund can beat Atletico Madrid?