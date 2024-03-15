Match Ratings: Dortmund Outlast PSV’s Cinderella Story

Dortmund’s recent form stopped this match from being deemed ‘plucky underdog, PSV, takes on one of Europe’s established elites in Borussia Dortmund’. The first twenty minutes, however, looked just like that. Terzic’s side came out with a point to prove and found themselves up a goal within five minutes after two massive chances. Jadon Sancho’s early goal proved to be the eventual match winner but the team’s tempo slowed late in the second half. PSV played for their lives but Dortmund’s makeshift defense managed to keep a clean sheet and are once again in the Champions League quarter-final. Here are the match ratings.

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Patrick: 9

After his absence in the first leg, Kobel received some flack for not being a ‘big game player’. I thought he did terrific in the second leg and showed that despite Dortmund’s lack of talent, the team does possess a world class goalkeeper. PSV could have done more to challenge him but Kobel was more than enough when called upon. He had seven saves in total with two of those being world class. He was beaten once, by a curling shot from Hirving Lozano, but the post kept it out.

Yash: 9

Sean: 9

Kobel made seven saves. FBref says that PSV only had 0.9 PSxG, which I find hard to believe given some of the quality of the saves, but either way a great performance.

Niklas Süle

Patrick: 8

Süle was slotted out to rightback for this one, but he more than held his own out of position.

Yash: 8

Niki barely put a foot wrong all game. He may not be a particularly adventurous full-back, but he used his strength and pace well to render PSV’s dangerous left largely toothless.

Sean: 8

Emre Can

Patrick: 9

Emre can receives, and deserves, a lot of criticism for many of his performances across this season. Dortmund’s latest match should not be one of them. The club’s captain was once again called upon to be play as a center-back and, unlike his outting against Hoffenheim, he delivered. Can was the team’s joint leader in tackles, joint leader in clearances, and was never beaten on the dribble. Perhaps his best performance this year and it came when it mattered most.

Yash: 8

The emotion I feel when I see Emre at centre-back can only be described as pure terror. However, he acquitted himself magnificently today, with Hummels’ assured presence alongside him clearly doing him good.

Sean: 7

I thought he was pretty good, especially in the context of him playing out of position in a high-leverage game, but his passing was still a little sub-par.

Mats Hummels

Patrick: 9

Mats Hummels is the reason Dortmund have been so good in the Champions League this season. Sure, that might sound a little reactionary but the German (and Borussia Dortmund) legend has put on a clinic in seven of Dortmund’s eight UCL matches. He had a monstrous eleven tackles plus interceptions and continues to read the game better than any player on the field. Even Dortmund’s dominance in the first half was largely because Hummels was able to carry the battle out of the back and starting plays with exceptional passing. Great performance.

Yash: 9

Mats Hummels is probably Germany’s best central defender at the moment, and it isn’t particularly close. He took on PSV’s pacy attack and nullified it (except for that one moment agains Bakayoko he won’t want to relive anytime soon), marshalling the backline brilliantly across the 90+ minutes of the contest. My personal MotM.

Sean: 9

Ian Maatsen

Patrick: 7

Maatsen was very lively this game and had more touches than any player except Mats Hummels. He held his own and was very involved in Dortmund’s opening flurry. The Dutchman tapered off as the match progressed.

Yash: 7

Sean: 7

Maatsen had to stare down Johan Bakayoko repeatedly throughout the course of the game, and for the most part held his own.

Marcel Sabitzer

Patrick: 7

Yash: 8

The first 25 minutes of this game made me consider giving him a rare 10. So versatile and intelligent, and, while he isn’t quite as suited to the physical side of the midfield battle as someone like Emre, he’s so good at literally everything else that you can’t help but be impressed. Whoever replaces him for the next couple of games has mammoth shoes to fill.

Sean: 6

Maybe it was the way they set up after Sancho’s goal, but Sabitzer and Özcan were completely outplayed in midfield after the first 25 or so minutes.

Salih Özcan

Patrick: 6

Özcan was okay off the ball but Dortmund’s midfield fell apart as the match progressed. Quickly became a traffic cone for stretches of the match and is limited in possession.

Yash: 6.5

Nice and disciplined from Öz, but his usual lack of imagination hamstrung us when we looked to counter.

Sean: 5

See my rating for Sabitzer - both he and Özcan were non-factors after the first half hour or so on the ball.

Donyell Malen

Patrick: 7

Looked very dangerous, especially in the opening 30 minutes. Malen is one of Dortmund’s top goalscorers this season but he still is far from a great finisher. Should’ve had one, may even two goals here.

Yash: 7.5

Donny contributed a lot today, despite not scoring. While there were a couple of inexplicable decisions to shoot in there (as there often are), his creativity and off-ball movement were top-notch.

Sean: 6

He generated several chances, but all were saved or smashed into the side netting.

Julian Brandt

Patrick: 5

Brandt continues his worst run of form in several years. He got an assist but any player in the world could've provided that one. It’s shocking to me that Dortmund have progressed in this competition despite Brandt’s form considering the team was so dependent on him in the first half of the season.

Yash: 6

The less we play on the front foot, the more isolated Brandt looks. Happened again today, as he started well but faded into invisibility.

Sean: 5

He did technically assist Sancho’s goal, but it was really just a simple layoff that Sancho turned into a goal out of nothing. Outside of that he was pretty much invisible until he was subbed off.

Jadon Sancho

Patrick: 8

This match reaffirmed that Jadon Sancho is one of Dortmund’s most talented players on the pitch. His finish, while lackluster in appearance, was terrifically struck and the moment of brilliance Dortmund needed in this game. He still is not at the level most of us will remember but he is starting to contribute and his goal sent Dortmund into the next round.

Yash: 7

Scored an absolute worldie, but was actually pretty average overall, with several cheap giveaways and disappointing moments in the mix. Looks like he’s on the path back to 100%, though, and we saw yet another glimpse of his terrifying ability this time out.

Sean: 7

Niclas Füllkrug

Patrick: 5

Put the ball in the back of the net but was offside by several microns. Dortmund’s service lacked this game but the big striker was simply a footnote across this Champions League tie.

Yash: 5

Horribly unfortunate to have been denied by the most marginal of offsides, but was largely not a feature, missing the one presentable chance he was offered.

Sean: 5

Substitutes:

Felix Nmecha

Patrick: 6

From a tackle perspective, Nmecha was an outlet for Dortmund’s defensive unit as they were under pressure. In his and Terzic’s defense, he did a much better job at that than Brandt. The problem, however, is that Nmecha didn’t really do much once he got the ball.

Yash: 4.5

Sean: 5

Managed a grand total of nine passes out of 13 attempts in 33 minutes.

Karim Adeyemi

Patrick: 6

Adeyemi came on after Sancho limped off the field and gave the side an injection of physicality on the counter attack. He won the foul, albeit a bit innocuous, that led to Dortmund’s offside goal. Was not overly involved apart from that.

Yash: 5

Sean: 5

Marco Reus

Patrick: 8

Scored what felt like a lucky goal but in that situation, he made his own luck. Should have had an assist if it wasn’t for Füllkrug’s armpit hair being offside. Dortmund advancing into the QF means a bit more for the former captain. He now has at least two more games in black and yellow.

Yash: 8

Sean: 7

Normally when a player plays only play 16 minutes they don’t get a rating, but Reus scored. Congratulations.

Overall

Patrick: 6

Dortmund are in the quarter-finals for the second time in three attempts under Edin Terzic. It was far from pretty but Terzic’s side found a way to grind out the needed result. Dortmund was only marginally better than PSV, if that, throughout both legs. On top of that, I am confident that any of the other quarter-finalists would have beaten PSV in a much more convincing fashion.

Credit should be given for how Dortmund started this game. Terzic got things right, Peter Bosz got things wrong, Sancho was dynamic, and the defense was terrific. Those first 25 to 30 minutes were some of the best we’ve seen from Dortmund and came in a high-stakes match. PSV and Bosz responded better as the match progressed, and Dortmund struggled to manage the game and their opponent’s tactical changes. That’s the familiar and worrying story but the team continues to produce in this year’s Champion’s League. Bring on the quarter-final!

Yash: 7

It seems like we’ve got a Champions League formula: go out and kill the other team during the first half, then shut down during the second, if leading. While this doesn’t make for pretty football, we’ve made it out the group of death (top!) and managed to get past one of Europe’s most in-form teams en route to only our third UCL quarter in the last ten years (16/17 under Tuchel, 20/21 under Terzic), which is definitely cause for celebration for me.

During the game, we saw that we definitely do have the capability to take on another footballing side and absolutely outplay them (as we did during the first 25 minutes), but we also do have this tendency to shut down and try to hold onto our advantage after getting the lead. While our second half was a pretty dreadful watch, for the most part, it was interesting to see that PSV struggled to create openings against the Mats Hummels-led defense; while Greg did make a couple of stunning saves, PSV’s shots largely didn’t threaten and were closed down with relative ease. Am I happy to see Dortmund play like this? Not particularly. It does seem to be working thus far, though; while I fully expect us to get battered in the next round, the fact that we’ve made it this far with this squad is an achievement in and of itself.

Sean: 6

At the end of the day, Terzic got us to the Champions League Quarterfinals, so who am I to complain? It was ugly, it was nerve-racking, and it inspired exactly zero confidence in me of a potential trip to the semi-finals, but for the time-being it got the job done.