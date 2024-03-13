Post Match Reaction: Dortmund are in the Champions League Quarterfinals!

Almost until Marco Reus scored to send Borussia Dortmund to the quarter-finals, I was sure today’s match was going to go to extra time. But in the end, wasn't this indicative of many wins this season? Dortmund score early, park the bus for well over half of the game, and when it works, they’re able to grab a second goal at the death.

Heading into this match, I was cautiously optimistic, but once I saw the starting eleven, I was sure Terzic’s tactics would involve parking the bus. But BVB did push for a second goal after Jadon Sancho’s stunning opener, yet that early assault left many players looking gassed by halftime, and around the 25-minute mark, Dortmund were on the back foot, having to deal with an onslaught of PSV attacks. It’s quite lucky we didn't concede, in my opinion. The second half looked so reminiscent of the first leg of this contest, with PSV looking to be a constant threat. It felt like it was simply a matter of time before BVB conceded, but thankfully, they didn't. (Thank you Gregor Kobel & Mats Hummels)

I’m honestly a bit amazed that Dortmund have won three in a row with these tactics because we look like a shit team, but somehow we’re still winning? It’s a bizarre juxtaposition and I’m not sure what to make of it all. This style of play highlighted Dortmund’s greatest qualities to open the game, and then slugged into a desperate-defending park-job.

I know I’ve been critical of Edin Terzic lately, but why would he send on Felix Nmecha, who has played 17-minutes in the last four months, when Marco Reus is riding the bench. Reus’s experience was eventually called upon and it was another reminder to fans of his capabilities, even into his thirties. Get this man a new contract already!

But, we won. What do I know? I can be critical all I want, but at the end of the day, results are what matter most, and a win is a win. It may not be attractive football, but it’s still a win. How can we expect Terzic to be sacked if he’s on three consecutive wins? I do think this style of play will be punished in the coming weeks, but perhaps I’m wrong. If that’s the case, maybe we’re wrong about Terzic? Results will be the determining factor and we will know very soon with a grueling string of Bundesliga matches and a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Tie.

What do you make of Dortmund’s form vs their play style?