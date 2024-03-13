MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund in to Champions League Quarter Final After 3-1 Win Against PSV

It was neither the prettiest nor the ugliest football any of us have seen from Borussia Dortmund this season, but it got the job done. BVB claimed a close-fought 2-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven, to win the 3-1 on aggregate and advance to the Champions League quarter finals.

Dortmund took the lead when Jadon Sancho scored a lovely goal from just outside the penalty area in the third minute of the game. That goal seemed to give BVB some confidence as they played with purpose for the first 20-30 minutes. However, the Dortmund we’ve become familiar with seeing this season started to creep in towards the end of the first half, and was in full swing after the break. PSV were the much better team in the second half, and Dortmund rode their luck on multiple occasions. However despite their dominance, PSV were unable to level things, and in the final touches of the game a slip at the back for the Dutch side gifted Marco Reus the ball to run through on goal and put the icing on the cake.

The final score flatters BVB, but we’ll take it. The Champions League quarter finals awaits. Here are today’s candidates for Man of the Match.

Jadon Sancho

I think Sancho has shown flashes of his brilliance since returning to Dortmund, but he has struggled to put it all together and produce consistently. He was electric in the first half tonight, including a lovely goal that saw him start the play before going up the other end and finishing it. He tailed off in the second half, before he limped off with quarter of an hour left. Hopefully it’s nothing serious.

Donyell Malen

Malen was unlucky not to get a reward for his hard work tonight. He was lively throughout the game, and almost everything positive that Dortmund did in possession seemed to be running through Malen. He started to look a little tired before he was subbed off after 70 minutes, but Malen and Sancho did their bit to give BVB a chance.

Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel can always be relied upon to do his bit, as he proved once again tonight. With the two offensive nominations delivering in the first half, it was the defense’s turn in the second half Kobel was huge in some key moments.

Mats Hummels

Hummels was consistently reliable in the backline, including down the stretch when PSV started to pile the pressure on. He was assured in possession, and imposing out of it.