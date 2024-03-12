Match Preview: Dortmund Host PSV Eindhoven in Second Leg

Tomorrow, Borussia Dortmund host their Dutch adversaries, PSV Eindhoven, at home for the second leg of the two clubs’ Champions League tie. After a draw away from home, Dortmund will come into this match as favorites to progress into the quarter finals. Peter Bosz’s PSV will do their best to ensure Dortmund continue their disappointing season and there is a good chance they’ll be able to do that.

Dortmund go into this game with several problems. The first is Nico Schlotterback’s suspension after accruing yellow cards which will see Mats Hummels and Niklas Süle paired together. No Borussia Dortmund player has played more minutes than Schlotterbeck’s 2,879 across all competitions this season and the last time Dortmund were without him in defense was the side’s 1-1 draw against PSG in early December. While both players were excellent in that game, they’ll be going into tomorrow’s game after not having played alongside each other in several months. On top of that, an injury to either one will see either a reserve player or Emre Can slot into centerback. Not ideal.

Dortmund’s second issue is that they come into this game after playing down a man for the second half of their Bundesliga game against Bremen. While Dortmund were able to win in the Bundesliga, the extra energy expended when playing with ten men might prove to be costly. The good news? Sabitizer is rested at least. Alongside him, Dortmund will have an almost entirely fit lineup outside of Sébastien Haller. Felix Nmecha will be able to pick up some minutes like he did over the weekend.

PSV have a similar bill of health. Their two injured players are Noa Lang and the potential absence of Ismael Saibairi. Lang was out for the first leg and Guus Til, who usually starts over Saibairi, was back in the squad after missing the first leg as well. This game will see both sides field their strongest starting 11s. Since the first leg, PSV have picked up two wins and a draw in their league with a positive goal difference of 10-3. Their one draw came against Feyenoord but PSV largely dominated that game. Coach Peter Bosz also managed minutes in the sides’ 1-0 win against Go Ahead Eagles over the weekend so the Dutch team should be ready to go.

Player to Watch: Guus Til

While much of the focus will be on striker Luuk de Jong, today’s preview will focus on Guus Til. Til was out with an injury in the first leg but has picked up minutes, and a goal, since coming back from injury. The Dutch attacking midfielder operates more as a second striker with eight goals and three assists in the Eredivisie this year. He loves to play off of Luuk de Jong and can strike the ball well. He has struggled in the Champions League this season but is no stranger to knockout football after helping Feyenoord to the 2022 Europa Conference League final. He will be an integral player for PSV tomorrow and will be looking to finally put his stamp on the Champions League this season.

Lineup

My prediction is BvB’s lineup will look something like this. Gregor Kobel will be back in the lineup after missing the first leg. Unless a last second injury occurs, we should see Hummels and Süle play alongside each other but I am unsure who, if any, will be on the bench to replace them if needed. Maatsen will continue to pull the strings from the leftside while Ryerson will continue to run up and down the field on the right side. Despite struggling in recent weeks, months, and maybe even years - I expect Can to be at the base of Dortmund’s midfield. Sabitzer, who will be feeling well rested after his 45 minute excursion on Monday, will be obligated to run his legs off because he gets a two week break after this game. Sancho, who scored over the weekend, should start alongside Füllkrug and Malen. Interesting? No. Should it get the job done? I hope so.

Prediction: 1-0 Borussia Dortmund

I’m predicting a nervy match as both teams have a lot to lose. I thought PSV looked very sharp in the first leg but were ultimately lucky with the penalty call. Dortmund will be whole after absences in the first leg and ultimately will be ready to put PSV’s Champions League dream to the sword. 1-0 to the good guys.