Bundesliga Match Ratings: 10-Man Dortmund Hold Off Werder Bremen

With the Bundesliga top four race racing down to the wire, Borussia Dortmund desperately needed a win against Werder Bremen to maintain their slim advantage over RB Leipzig. While Dortmund got off to a solid start with two goals in the first half, things quickly became dicey following a red card by Marcel Sabitzer just before the half-time whistle blew.

During the second half, Borussia Dortmund went into defense mode, and hung on for dear life as Werder Bremen threw everything they had at them. While BVB did eventually concede to bring the score to 2-1, they managed to keep Werder back just long enough to survive and escape with all three points.

It wasn’t pretty, in fact it was downright ugly at times, but BVB were the better side in the first half and defended admirably in the second. Here are our match ratings:

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Sean: 7

Kobel made four saves on five shots and conceded one goal on 1.4 PSxG. He had a few botched long balls, but I liked his comeback otherwise.

Joey: 7

Julian Ryerson

Sean: 6

While he defended well, there were a few situations where I thought he was wasteful going forward.

Joey: 6

Niklas Süle

Sean: 6

Joey: 7

I thought Süle had a good game. He had over 100 touches on the ball and completed 95% of his attempted passes. He blocked shots, cleared the ball, recovered it a few times and even used his head- all things expected of a central defender.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Sean: 7

He defended very well and almost had an assist with a succulent through ball to Karim Adeyemi.

Joey: 6

He won most of his ground duals and performed defensively, but did little to turn defense into attack.

Ian Maatsen

Sean: 7

Once again, Maatsen was one our best players. He handled his defensive duties admirably and also led the team in progressive passes.

Joey: 7

Another positive showing for the loanee. I just wish he could cross.

Marcel Sabitzer

Sean: 3

His wasn’t the worst red card I’ve ever seen, but it was a clear red. It was reckless and unnecessary and gave Werder Bremen a crucial lifeline when Dortmund had been in a position to spend the game in relative cruise control.

Joey: 4

I thought Sabitzer was among the best players of the first half until the red card. No complaints from me.

Emre Can

Sean: 6

Joey: 6

He wasn't actively passing the ball to the opposition, so that’s an improvement. Hit pass was very strong, however.

Jadon Sancho

Sean: 7

I did not like Sancho’s game for the most part, but he scored an absolutely incredible goal.

Joey: 7

Julian Brandt

Sean: 6

Joey: 7

Brandt is slowly improving post-illness. Any day now, he’s going to do something crazy and start scoring and assisting again.

Donyell Malen

Sean: 8

Malen only played 45 minutes before he was subbed off, but in that time he scored a candidate for goal of the season.

Joey: 8

I’m very happy Donny’s form didn't drop after serving suspension.

Niclas Füllkrug

Sean: 5

Joey: 5

I forgot he was playing for large stretches of this match.

Substitutes

Mats Hummels

Sean: 5

Hummels was brought on to help steady BVB’s defense after Sabitzer’s red card, but he completely missed a challenged that allowed Werder to play in on goal.

Joey: 6

Karim Adeyemi

Sean: 6

By the time Adeyemi came on he was basically BVB’s only attacker and his teammates were parking the bus, so it’s not like he had much of a chance to do anything.

Joey: 7

Karim looked agile, and ready to make a run if only the right ball was played. He could be vital in UCL this week.

Salih Özcan

Sean: 6

Joey: 6

Felix Nmecha

N/A

Ramy Bensebaini

N/A

Overall

Sean: 5

A troubling trend has emerged: Borussia Dortmund have little-to-no ability to control a game. Even before Marcel Sabitzer’s red card, the only reason BVB led 2-0 was because of the individual talent of Jadon Sancho and Donyell Malen. Once Sabitzer was sent off, BVB bunkered down and, to their credit, defended pretty well, although a distinct lack of clinical finishing from Werder Bremen helped them out.

Joey: 6

I think we saw a positive trend in the first half, and it would have been interesting to see how BVB would have played in the second half without the red card, but at the same time, I don’t think it would have been any different. These tactical choices are becoming far too predictable. I have no doubt Terzic’s pre-match planning deserves some merit, but he’s unable to coach this team through a consistent 90-minutes of football. Like Sean said, this team seems to lack to ability to control a game.