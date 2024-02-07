Looking Around the League: Leipzig Gain Ground on Dortmund in Top Four Race

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article explaining how Borussia Dortmund are currently in what could cautiously be dubbed the “easy” portion of the Rückrunde, and therefore it is absolutely critical for them to bank as many points as possible, so that they have margin for error when they enter their more difficult portion of their schedule later in the spring.

Unfortunately, Borussia Dortmund proceeded to drop points to 10th place Heidenheim, giving Leipzig a chance to make up ground in the race for the top four. This confirmed two major findings: 1) this top four race is going to come right down to the wire, and 2) more importantly, nobody in Dortmund reads my articles.

Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko were the goal-scorers for RB Leipzig, who beat Union Berlin 2-0, starting with one of the most cartoonish set piece goals you’ll ever see:

This loss continued Union Berlin’s slide closer and closer towards the relegation zone. They now sit only two points above Cologne, who currently possess the relegation playoff spot. If everything goes south for Union, then they could get relegated, and Dortmund would regain their rightful role as the one true Bundesliga club for hipsters.

Results

VfL Darmstadt 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Freiburg 1-3 VfB Stuttgart

VfL Bochum 1-1 FC Augsburg

Mainz 05 0-1 Werder Bremen

FC Cologne 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

VfL Wolfsburg 2-2 TSG Hoffenheim

RB Leipzig 2-0 Union Berlin

Standings

Bayer Leverkusen Hold Serve

Last week’s results brought the Bundesliga title race down to a razor-thin margin. Both Leverkusen and Bayern have had fantastic seasons so far. While Leverkusen hold a slim two-point lead, Bayern have the better underlying metrics and are probably the favorites to eventually win, but Leverkusen are doing everything they can to hold them off.

Leverkusen’s unbeaten run continued with a 2-0 away win at Darmstadt. With Victor Boniface out for several months, they will need other players to step up and provide goals, and Nathan Tella, who has barely played so far this season, did just that by stepping up and notching a brace. Leverkusen’s biggest hurdle will come this Saturday, when they face Bayern at the BayArena in what could be the most pivotal match of the entire season for both clubs.

