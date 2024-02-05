Report: Thomas Meunier Close to Signing With Trabzonspor

It has been no secret that Borussia Dortmund has placed Thomas Meunier in the shop window over the past twelve months. Several moves to Belgian clubs have fallen through but it looks like the 32-year-old right-back looks set to leave the club for Turkish club, Trabzonspor. It was announced this morning that Meunier was not registered for Dortmund’s Champions League Squad despite playing 329 minutes of Dortmund’s 360 minutes in 2024. Soon after, Fabrizio Romano announced that Meunier was close to signing with Trabzonspor.

Understand Trabzonspor have reached an agreement in principle to sign Thomas Meunier from BVB.



Negotiations very advanced, final details and then it can be signed soon.



Trabzonspor, closing in on the deal pic.twitter.com/5eXSGNigWu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2024

What does this mean for Dortmund? In the short term, it means the side is thinner at full-back. Ian Maatsen has solidified himself as Terzic’s de facto left-back despite Ramy Bensebaini returning from international duty. At right-back, Meunier started against Heidenheim with both Mateo Morey and Marius ‘#UnleashTheWolf’ Wolf on the bench. The latter saw the field in the final 30 minutes of the match and reminded everyone why the wolf should remained leashed to the bench. Meunier himself has been far from impressive or consistent since joining from PSG. Julian Ryerson will be returning to the squad in the near future and is expected to start at right-back.

In the long term, a potential departure of Thomas Meunier could be a win for Borussia Dortmund depending on the deal. I doubt we will see much money, if any, exchange hands in this deal but the Belgian has been one of Dortmund’s highest earners since joining this club. Earning 7.5 million Euros, albeit no amortization of a transfer fee, Meunier is joint fifth in Dortmund’s wage structure. If Kehl can mange to move him off the books before his contract expires this June, Dortmund will save several million euros that can be put towards the invetible Ian Maatsen transfer go-fund-me.

Your Thoughts

It is not the most exciting transfer move but what are your thoughts on a potential Thomas Meunier departure?