Looking Around the League: Bayer Leverkusen Continue to Give Bundesliga Fans Hope

We are now into the final third of the Bundesliga season, and at this point we know what the primary narratives are for the season. Obviously the biggest talking point is whether or not Bayer Leverkusen can finally topple Bayern Munich off their perch and win their first league title ever, but we also have an interesting race going on for the final Champions League spot and the other European spots, and a fascinating race for which of Köln and Mainz will get the chance to fight for their place in the league, and which of them will just be dumped straight in to the 2. Bundesliga.

We saw some interesting twists and turns in these races over the weekend, but the best of them was the 2-2 draw between Frankfurt and Wolfsburg.

Frankfurt have gone four games without a win (and six in all competitions), which has changed their objective for the rest of the season from maybe making a late push for top four to fighting off the three or four teams just below them that might be eyeing up that sixth place and dreaming of Europe.

Here is how the rest of Matchday 23 played out:

Results

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Mainz

Union Berlin 2-2 Heidenheim

VfB Stuttgart 1-1 FC Köln

Werder Bremen 1-1 Darmstadt

Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-2 VfL Bochum

Bayern Munich 2-1 RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Hoffenheim

Augsburg 2-1 Freiburg

Standings

Leverkusen Eight Points Clear in First

Everyone is getting very excited about the prospect of a different team winning the Bundesliga for the first time in over 100 years, and it’s especially nice that it would be Bayer Leverkusen, who have never won the Meisterschale before. Not only would it make a nice change from Bayern Munich’s domination, we could finally retire the terribly overused Neverkusen joke.

However, I am not yet ready to start the fireworks. Leverkusen keep winning games by narrow margins. Three of their last four games have been won by just one goal, though the other game was a dominant 3-0 win against lowly Bayern, and they needed a late winner to claim all three points against Mainz on Friday.

I can’t help but feel a little nervous about what can go wrong when teams are seeing out so many close games. It’s not that Leverkusen have been getting lucky. It has been months since they lost a game on xG. But when every game is close, it only takes a small amount of misfortune to turn three points into one, or even zero.

Bayern have been a shambles recently, but I wouldn’t bank on them continuing to gift Leverkusen the advantage. A couple unlucky bounces could quickly narrow that eight point gap and pile pressure on this young Leverkusen squad. Hopefully they start to bury games earlier and don’t give Bayern a sniff. And they’re still in with a shot at going unbeaten for the entire season too!

Your Thoughts

Do you think the gap will narrow between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich? And do you think Leverkusen can go unbeaten for the entire season?