Report: Donyell Malen Could Be Sold to Raise Funds

Here at Fear the Wall, we recognize that we are not a Goliath of sports journalism. The publishings of Sky Sports and Ruhr Nachrichten carry much more weight in the BVB boardroom than those from our site. It seems, however, that Mr. Watzke must have read Paul’s in-depth look at BVB’s offensive output, because that article tells us the only player even close to worth their salt in this BVB attack has been Donyell Malen. Naturally, Mr. Watzke’s response would be what we have come to expect over the years: SELL SELL SELL!

I am being facetious, but reports from Sportbild this morning suggest that Malen could be moved on in an effort to help fund a rebuild of the BVB squad this summer.

Donyell Malen can leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer for a transfer fee of between 40 and 50 million euros. This is because the club needs money for a squad re-build in the summer, which is inevitable.



@SPORTBILD #BVB pic.twitter.com/RpbTLSByFa — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) February 27, 2024

As Paul’s article noted, Donny Malen has been BVB’s best attacker this season. Although he has demonstrated some uneven form, including a significant goal drought around November, he has roared back to life since the winter break and is almost single-handedly keeping BVB afloat. When looking for cash in this squad, pickings are slim. BVB are in a rut, playing miserable football and failing to develop any promising talent. Donyell Malen presents an opportunity to take a good player in good form and turn his sale into a starting point for the needs of the squad.

In an ideal world, I would not agree with the sale of Malen. For one, I have a genuine affinity for him. I like the way he plays, I like his blue-flame temperament, and I think he has been the victim of an extremely inconsistent team that has required him to be the best player in the squad, as opposed to a good player in a good squad. Still, Malen has been inconsistent too. BVB completely drank the kool-Aid last summer by failing to sell purple patch players like Emre Can and, frankly, Donyell Malen. Recall that Malen was on the market this winter, and no one came calling for him. If Malen keeps his form up for the rest of the season, chances are BVB will be looking at their last opportunity to get significant value from Malen before his form dips or his contracts dwindles further.

As much as I would enjoy diving into a rant about why the **** BVB needs €40 million after a decade of collecting hundreds and hundreds of millions in player sales, I will let the fanbase on Twitter handle that fruitless labor. What we are talking about here is money-ball, plain and simple. If money is tight, sell your most valuable assets.

Would BVB be right to sell Donyell Malen? Shall we belabor the “where’s the money” conversation in the comments section? Let us know down below.