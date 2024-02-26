BVB’s Floundering Forwards: Rating Borussia Dortmund’s Best Offensive Players

Borussia Dortmund are having a tough time this season, and fans have been offered very little relief from the endless disappointment in recent games. Everyone needs something to lift their spirits. So why don’t we analyze BVB’s faltering offense and see how bad things are?

I recently wrote a blog post detailing the process for developing a data-driven approach to offensive player ratings. I used desirability functions to do a multivariate optimization of multiple player metrics, grouped into three components — goal threat, chance creation, and ball progression — producing individual scores for each metric and an overall score for the category, all between 1 (the best) and 0 (the worst). I then calculated a weighted combination of the component scores to create an overall offensive rating. I will not spend an entire second article talking about the methodology underpinning these ratings, but if you are interested in learning more, you can find the details here. Instead, I wanted to use this methodology to look at Borussia Dortmund’s offensive ratings.

In this article, I will explore FB Ref data for the 2023/24 Bundesliga season, building component player ratings for goal threat, chance creation, and ball progression, and combining these to create overall offensive player ratings. Who are BVB’s best offensive players this season, and how do they compare against the rest of the Bundesliga?

Goal Threat

The starting point in any offensive rating system has to be goals. We may like to think we are more sophisticated than the football normies, but ultimately it is all about goals. The four metrics going into the goal threat ratings are non-penalty goals (npG), non-penalty expected goals (npxG), shots, and touches in the opponent’s penalty area. All ratings data is calculated per 90, and a minimum of seven 90s is required for a player to qualify. Goals and expected goals are given greater weight in the component desirability score than shots and touches.

Table 1 shows the Bundesliga’s five most potent goal threats.

Table 1: Bundesliga Goal Threat Ratings Player Position Team Desirability Scores Non-Penalty Goals Non-Penalty xG Shots Penalty Area Touches Overall Harry Kane FW Bayern Munich 0.95 1.00 0.93 0.91 0.95 Serhou Guirassy FW Stuttgart 1.00 0.88 0.87 0.76 0.88 Deniz Undav FW Stuttgart 0.79 0.75 0.98 0.79 0.82 Victor Boniface FW Leverkusen 0.33 0.95 1.00 0.88 0.73 Loïs Openda FW RB Leipzig 0.39 0.53 0.89 0.98 0.65 Source: FB Ref Via {worldfootballR}

I do not think there are many surprises in the Bundesliga goal threat ratings. The top five are the five players I would have expected to top the ratings, though I probably would have put Victor Boniface ahead of Deniz Undav. However, Undav has been pushed into third by averaging a whopping 0.97 npG/90. If the objective was to predict future performance, npxG would be weighted higher than goals, and Boniface would be third.

It probably also comes as little surprise to find zero BVB players in the top five. Donyell Malen is the highest-rated Dortmund player in 7th, and Niclas Füllkrug is 13th. Table 2 shows BVB’s goal threat ratings. It makes for a depressing read.

Table 2: Borussia Dortmund Goal Threat Ratings Player Position Desirability Scores Non-Penalty Goals Non-Penalty xG Shots Penalty Area Touches Overall Donyell Malen FW 0.31 0.27 0.83 0.78 0.48 Niclas Füllkrug FW 0.17 0.30 0.66 0.73 0.39 Marco Reus MF 0.08 0.18 0.65 0.57 0.28 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens FW 0.02 0.09 0.90 0.54 0.26 Julian Brandt MF 0.10 0.07 0.54 0.54 0.23 Source: FB Ref Via {worldfootballR}

Malen and Füllkrug are doing reasonably well, but the rest of the top five are not great. I think Malen and Füllkrug are both solid, but the trouble is that BVB do not have a better primary goalscorer!

Chance Creation

Dortmund lacks a goal threat, but maybe they are at least creating chances? The chance creation desirability score has been calculated using assists, expected assists (xA), and shot-creating actions (SCA), with SCA given less weight.

Table 3 shows the Bundesliga’s five most creative players, and a Dortmund player makes the cut!

Table 3: Bundesliga Chance Creation Ratings Player Position Team Desirability Scores Assists xA SCA Overall Thomas Müller MF Bayern Munich 1.00 1.00 0.93 0.98 Leroy Sané FW Bayern Munich 0.70 0.79 0.94 0.80 Florian Wirtz MF Leverkusen 0.68 0.66 0.93 0.75 Julian Brandt MF Dortmund 0.64 0.58 0.88 0.69 Chris Führich FW Stuttgart 0.48 0.66 0.88 0.65 Source: FB Ref Via {worldfootballR}

If I had a crack at guessing the Bundesliga ratings for the three offensive components before calculating them, I think Julian Brandt probably would have been the one player I would have backed to make it into the top five. The chance creation top five seems pretty accurate, though I was surprised to see Thomas Müller topping the ratings. However, his numbers have been impressive. He is averaging 0.73 assists/90 and 0.54 xA/90.

While Julian Brandt making it into the top five is great, things are a little more dire for Dortmund after Brandt. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens is 14th, but in limited minutes (he barely qualifies at 7.2 90s), and you have to scroll down to the late 20s to find more BVB players. Table 4 shows Dortmund’s meager creative ratings.

Table 4: Borussia Dortmund Chance Creation Ratings Player Position Desirability Scores Assists xA SCA Overall Julian Brandt MF 0.64 0.58 0.88 0.69 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens FW 0.58 0.43 0.82 0.59 Niclas Füllkrug FW 0.55 0.30 0.58 0.46 Marco Reus MF 0.51 0.26 0.71 0.46 Marius Wolf DF 0.18 0.30 0.65 0.33 Source: FB Ref Via {worldfootballR}

I think that Marius Wolf making it into the top five says more about BVB’s creativity than anything else. Wolf ranks 71st in the Bundesliga’s chance creation ratings. For comparison, Bayern Munich’s fifth-best creative player is Jamal Musiala, and Bayer Leverkusen’s is Jeremie Frimpong. They rank 25th and 23rd in the Bundesliga, respectively.

Ball Progression

The final offensive component included in the ratings is ball progression. I am sure no one needs multivariate optimization to tell them this is an area where BVB have been struggling!

Ball progression is calculated using the three ball progression metrics — passes, carries, and receptions — and all three are given equal weight (I am unsure if this is the right choice, as discussed here). Table 5 shows the top five ball progressors in the Bundesliga.

Table 5: Bundesliga Ball Progression Ratings Player Position Team Desirability Scores Progressive Carrying Progressive Passing Progressive Receptions Overall Kingsley Coman FW Bayern Munich 0.94 0.40 1.00 0.72 Florian Wirtz MF Leverkusen 0.84 0.67 0.64 0.71 Leroy Sané FW Bayern Munich 0.81 0.33 0.74 0.59 Chris Führich FW Stuttgart 0.92 0.33 0.58 0.56 Brajan Gruda MF Mainz 05 0.89 0.32 0.60 0.55 Source: FB Ref Via {worldfootballR}

Not only are there zero Dortmund players in the top five ball progression ratings, there is only one in the top 30 and four in the top 50. That is pretty woeful.

Dortmund’s top five ball progressors this season are shown in Table 6.

Table 6: Borussia Dortmund Ball Progression Ratings Player Position Desirability Scores Progressive Carrying Progressive Passing Progressive Receptions Overall Marius Wolf DF 0.50 0.30 0.43 0.40 Donyell Malen FW 0.58 0.20 0.47 0.38 Julian Brandt MF 0.46 0.26 0.41 0.37 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens FW 0.69 0.12 0.56 0.36 Ramy Bensebaini DF 0.23 0.52 0.33 0.34 Source: FB Ref Via {worldfootballR}

I like Marius Wolf. I think he is a useful squad player who is willing to do whatever is asked of him. It is bad news when he is topping any offensive ratings for a team that is supposed to be challenging for the title. Wolf’s ball progression is pretty good, ranking 22nd in the league, but his topping the ratings is not ideal. For reference, eight Bayern Munich players and four Bayer Leverkusen players make the top 30 of the Bundesliga ball progression ratings.

Bringing Ian Maatsen in on loan has helped. He has been BVB’s primary outlet for ball progression since joining but has not played enough minutes to qualify. Ball progression is a big problem for Dortmund, with or without Maatsen.

Overall Offensive Ratings

Finally, we combine the three offensive components to create an overall offensive rating system. The ratings are calculated using a weighted combination of the three components, with goal threat given greater weight than chance creation and ball progression. Like many of the choices made in these player ratings, there is room for debate about this choice. I think every action on a football pitch is ultimately geared towards either increasing the probability of your team scoring goals or decreasing the probability of your opponent scoring goals. Therefore, I think it makes the most sense to acknowledge that when weighting the offensive components.

Table 7 shows the Bundesliga’s top ten offensive players, with the weighted component desirability scores for reference.

Table 7: Bundesliga Overall Offensive Ratings Player Position Team Desirability Scores Goal Threat Chance Creation Ball Progression Overall Harry Kane FW Bayern Munich 0.95 0.21 0.11 0.42 Deniz Undav FW Stuttgart 0.82 0.27 0.16 0.42 Victor Boniface FW Leverkusen 0.73 0.28 0.15 0.39 Serhou Guirassy FW Stuttgart 0.88 0.16 0.11 0.38 Leroy Sané FW Bayern Munich 0.42 0.40 0.29 0.37 Florian Wirtz MF Leverkusen 0.28 0.37 0.36 0.34 Loïs Openda FW RB Leipzig 0.65 0.17 0.13 0.32 Thomas Müller MF Bayern Munich 0.25 0.49 0.20 0.31 Kingsley Coman FW Bayern Munich 0.27 0.29 0.36 0.31 Chris Führich FW Stuttgart 0.26 0.33 0.28 0.29 Source: FB Ref Via {worldfootballR}

It should not come as a surprise that the top ten offensive ratings are dominated by Bayern Munich (4), Stuttgart (3), and Bayer Leverkusen (2). The fact that Bayern Munich have twice as many players in the top ten as Leverkusen, despite Leverkusen currently being eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, highlights how strong Bayern’s underlying numbers are. It also asks some reasonable questions about my choice to weight observed and expected metrics equally, but I think 23 games is a small enough sample to make that a defensible choice.

Besides questions about how well each team is represented in the top ten, I think the players that make up the ten look pretty solid. I do not see anyone I would swap for any Dortmund players! There are just four Dortmund players in the top 30, the highest-rated of them sitting 14th in the league ratings. Table 8 shows the overall offensive ratings for every BVB player that qualifies.

Table 8: Borussia Dortmund Overall Offensive Ratings Player Position Desirability Scores Goal Threat Chance Creation Ball Progression Overall Donyell Malen FW 0.48 0.15 0.19 0.27 Julian Brandt MF 0.23 0.35 0.18 0.26 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens FW 0.26 0.29 0.18 0.25 Niclas Füllkrug FW 0.39 0.23 0.08 0.23 Marco Reus MF 0.28 0.23 0.12 0.21 Marcel Sabitzer MF 0.23 0.16 0.14 0.18 Marius Wolf DF 0.17 0.16 0.20 0.18 Julian Ryerson DF 0.20 0.12 0.16 0.16 Ramy Bensebaini DF 0.20 0.10 0.17 0.16 Nico Schlotterbeck DF 0.21 0.08 0.12 0.14 Emre Can MF 0.16 0.10 0.10 0.12 Mats Hummels DF 0.19 0.09 0.08 0.12 Niklas Süle DF 0.17 0.08 0.10 0.12 Salih Özcan MF 0.13 0.08 0.09 0.10 Source: FB Ref Via {worldfootballR}

I do not think the problem is that this team is full of bad players. It is that there is a complete absence of standout performers. I think the likes of Donyell Malen, Niclas Füllkrug, and Marco Reus (at this point in his career) are all good players who can contribute to a team fighting for a title, but BVB is relying on them to be more than they are.

The figure below, plotting the component desirability scores for BVB’s top ten offensive players, highlights this problem. There are few standouts and too many decent all-rounders.

I think Dortmund are performing pretty poorly in all three areas this season. The ball progression is poor across the entire team, while Donyell Malen and Niclas Füllkrug are carrying the rest of the team in front of goal, but neither is putting up the kinds of numbers that make up for that overreliance. Finally, while Brandt and Bynoe-Gittens contribute a lot of creativity, I think the rest of the squad is severely lacking in this area.

Conclusion

No one needed some fancy analytics to know that Borussia Dortmund have been pretty poor offensively this season, but I think these offensive ratings add context. BVB have multiple fine-to-good players that could be contributors on a title-challenging team, but few (if any) players that can compete with the best players in the league and raise Dortmund’s ceiling. Borussia Dortmund need more stars, even if they are young stars that are sold in a few years.

