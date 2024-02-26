What Borussia Dortmund Need to Learn From Bayer Leverkusen’s Success

Bayer Leverkusen are taking the footballing world by storm. They have now gone 33 matches undefeated in all competitions, a record for a German club, and seem perched to break Bayern Munich’s interminable run of Bundesliga championships. They are playing dominant, breathtaking football that is a joy to watch. They remain active in the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League, meaning a double or even a treble remain in the cards.

Leverkusen have done all of this with resources that pale in comparison to Bayern Munich and even Borussia Dortmund. The key question is how. If Dortmund can figure out how Leverkusen managed to build such a world-beating squad, then perhaps they could emulate it and attempt to build a similar squad for themselves.

Much of the focus seems to be on manager Xabi Alonso, and a narrative seems to be forming that he is taking a merely good squad and spinning them into the Galacticos all on his own. While Alonso is absolutely a world-class coach and I will sing his praises later in this article, I also think that focusing on Alonso does a massive disservice to years of hard work that Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes and his staff have put into the squad. Taking a close look at Leverkusen’s actions over the years reveals a pattern of actions that have all culminated in this incredible season, in a serendipitous but not entirely accidental manner.

Here are some concrete lessons that I believe Dortmund can take away from Leverkusen’s management that have led to their success this season:

Investing in Potential Can Pay Massive Dividends

In an interview with Bundesliga.com from 2022, Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes discussed the three pillars of his style of management, which he labels Atmosphere, Development, and Performance. As have many other successful sporting departments over the last decade, Leverkusen have fully embraced analytics, taking full advantage of the Bundesliga’s partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This has been especially helpful in the scouting department, and Rolfes even credited that data with helping to identify Piero Hincapie and Jeremie Frimpong as signings that his club should pursue.

I found that interview to be quite prophetic, because just now Leverkusen are bearing the fruit of his transfer strategy. One aspect I found noteworthy is that Leverkusen focus especially on players who may not necessarily fit the bill at the moment of the signing, but have a very high ceiling, meaning the transfer could pay massive dividends in the long run. Rolfes has been Sporting Director of Bayer Leverkusen since 2018, and many of the key players in Xabi Alonso’s immaculate squad were players that Rolfes purchased early in his tenure.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s not like Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, or Edmond Tapsoba were completely unknown quantities when Leverkusen lapped them up. In fact, their reputation as prospects often meant that Leverkusen had to open their pocketbooks. However, not only have those players’ transfer values massively increased since then, but Leverkusen now has a squad chock full of talented players in their prime that would have cost a fortune if they hadn’t invested in those players years ago.

Dortmund have employed a similar transfer strategy in years prior signing players like Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, and Jude Bellingham. However, this was always more of a financial strategy than a sporting one. BVB tended to only have one to two such players at the same time and would spend the funds from their eventual sales to fill their ranks with a supporting cast of more established players that came with equally hefty fees as the players that Leverkusen have signed, but with nowhere near the ceiling. Think of players like Thomas Delaney, Mario Götze upon his return, Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz, and other such players that Dortmund wasted so much money on, and even now with players like Bensebaini, Özcan, Ryerson, etc. who, while decent players, just don’t have ceilings high enough to justify a long-term presence in a club that wants to win a title. While they may be good enough to bring us to the top four, in the long run they will only take up spots in the squad and prevent the acquisition and development of better players, which brings me neatly to my next point.

Player Development is Worth the Growing Pains

One of the pillars of Leverkusen’s sporting strategy, as described by Rolfes in the article I linked above, is development. To accomplish this, Leverkusen have not only invested heavily in youth academies and coaches, but have even extend this mentality to their senior squad. Not only do they develop and purchase young talent, but they’ve often given them big minutes. Even under previous manager Gerardo Seoane, Leverkusen never shied away from giving big-time minutes to Piero Hincapié, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Moussa Diaby, Kossounou, and others. While Leverkusen have had their ups and downs over the past few seasons, all that experience is paying massive dividends as those players mature.

This is something that BVB used to be quite good at, but I’m worried that mentality is beginning to slip. Gio Reyna, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens are arguably the three players in Dortmund today with the highest ceiling, yet none of them get anything more than the occasional spot start. I understand that the club thinks it is vital to make the Champions League, and that these players are likely to go through growing pains that might impact the squad’s success, but living with those pains in the short term means that those players are more likely to reach the height of their potential.

Scoring Depth Means the World

Fun fact: Bayer Leverkusen, the current league-leaders who have an almost immaculate 19-0-4 record, do not currently have a representative in the Bundesliga’s top five goal-scorers. Their top scorer is Victor Boniface who has ten goals, one fewer than Dortmund’s very own Niclas Füllkrug.

However, what Leverkusen lack in a blistering striker they more than make for in scoring depth. Don’t get me wrong I’d love to have Victor Boniface in my squad, but he’s less important when Leverkusen also have Alex Grimaldo with eight, Jeremie Frimpong with seven, Jonas Hofmann with five, Florian Wirtz with five, and even center back Jonathan Tah pitching in with four of his own. To demonstrate how stark the contrast is, Tah is a **center-back** and would be tied with Marco Reus as Dortmund’s fourth highest goal scorer.

Having so many scoring threats on the pitch means that opposing defenses have to stay constantly on their toes and can never focus too hard on any one player. With Dortmund on the pitch, if the opposition can shut down Donyell Malen and Niclas Füllkrug, they’ve basically neutralized the entire attack!

You Need a Coach to Bring it Together

Simon Rolfes has built an incredible squad, but to make his team truly great, he needed a man to lead it. You can build a state-of-the-art airplane with powerful engines and the most advanced avionics, but without a skilled pilot at the controls, you’re left with an expensive paperweight. Alonso has been that pilot this season. He has taken the squad that Rolfes built and has squeezed every ounce of quality out of it, and the results have been immaculate.

Under Alonso, Leverkusen are a joy to watch. Their pressing is relentless. The way they move and support each other seamlessly is inspiring to watch. Alonso seems to be doing a perfect job navigating the increasing celebrity as the world catches on to Leverkusen’s achievements, and the squad has sustained a high standard of motivation while remaining free of arrogance that often befalls clubs that seem bound for a title.

I think it’s fair to say that Leverkusen are fortunate to have signed Alonso. They needed a coach and he needed a step up from Sociedad B, so the timing was serendipitous to be sure. But the key point is that when that opportunity knocked, Leverkusen embraced it with open arms. Now, they have a manager who, while he might be destined for brighter horizons, is leading one of the greatest Bundesliga seasons of all time.

With Edin Terzic, the contrast couldn’t be more stark. He might have a few strengths as a coach, such as his ability to motivate players for big matches, but overall I have been deeply disappointed with his coaching performance this season. Under him, Dortmund’s most talented young players have been relegated to the bench and occasional appearances as substitutes. Dortmund play boring, defensive, and occasionally even cowardly football. The transfers he’s championed have largely been busts, or at their best kept the needle stagnant instead of moving it forward. If Dortmund do have ambitions of achieving greatness on par with Bayern or this season’s Leverkusen, then Terzic is not the man for the job.

Conclusion

A team going 19-0-4 is so incredible that it could never be the result of just one factor. It has to be a culmination of everything going right. Of course, Leverkusen are fortunate that so many of their signings have turned out well, and that they needed a coach just at the time that a man like Alonso needed a job. But that fortune did not come from nowhere. It’s the result of a years-long strategy that is finally beginning to bear fruit. I’m sure that even Simon Rolfes himself did not expect it to go this well, but it’s clear in hindsight, looking at Leverkusen’s actions over the years, that this was the result the club was actively working to achieve. I hope that Sebastian Kehl is taking notes, because this Leverkusen could be around for a while, and Dortmund will need to step their game up if they hope to compete.