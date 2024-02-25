MotM Poll: Dortmund Drop a Complete Dud Against Hoffenheim

Borussia Dortmund came into this match on an eight-game undefeated streak, while Hoffenheim entered with an eight-game winless streak. So it’s only natural that Hoffenheim won.

Aside from a pair of set piece goals and an open header in the final minutes that Emre Can looped harmlessly over the bar, Dortmund created very little, and what quality they did display in the first half dried up completely in the second half. In what has become a familiar trend for Borussia Dortmund, they became complacent and sat on their 2-1 halftime lead, handing Hoffenheim the initiative and letting them back into the game.

It was a pretty abject performance across the board, so I’m really going to have to stretch it for these nominations:

Donyell Malen

Malen grabbed a goal and always looked like the most likely dangerous player to score another goal for BVB.

Marco Reus

He assisted Malen’s goal with a neat headed flick, and assisted Schlotterbeck’s goal with an excellent free kick delivery. He has consistently been a bright spot for Dortmund this season, so it’s no wonder that Terzic in his infinite wisdom has been trying to dump him.

Julian Brandt

I’m really hitting a wall, guys. He gets a nomination for not being actively bad.

Karim Adeyemi

He reminded me that he exists, and in the 15 minutes after he was subbed on he demonstrated that he’s still capable of beating defenders with his pace.