Post Match Reactions: BVB Fail to Gain Ground in the Top Four Race

Borussia Dortmund had a golden opportunity to go four points clear in the top four after RB Leipzig’s defeat to Bayern Munich yesterday. Despite falling behind very early, Edin Terzic’s men managed to seize control of the game and put themselves in front with two quickfire goals from Donyell Malen and Nico Schlotterbeck. In the second half, the game was mostly back and forth, without any team really having the upper hand. Maximilian Beier managed to rack up two quick goals after approximately an hour of play—one from a very unfortunate deflection from Nico Schlotterbeck, and one from some very questionable defending from the entire backline. You could argue that Dortmund maybe deserved a draw, but you can never tell me that they deserved more with that. It’s another banana skin for Edin Terzic, and he should praise himself lucky that Marco Rose is struggling just as much in Leipzig at the moment.

Here are my observations from tonight’s match:

Dortmund Simply Aren’t Good in Possession

I think this has been relatively apparent for a long time, and it is something that has been characterizing Terzic’s team for his entire tenure. Dortmund ended the game with 65% possession, but they managed to do very little with it. Despite seeing the ball so much, BVB managed to create no goals from open play, as bo th goals were scored from set pieces. It was evident that Hoffenheim were happy to let BVB have the ball. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s men didn’t do anything extraordinary, but they really didn’t need to. Füllkrug was closed down for the entirety of the match, and Malen was kept in check as well. I think Sancho did reasonably well to find some progressive passes here and there, but also he struggled, as he was doubled down on more often than not. I do think the team has enough quality to be able to play much better, and the arrow is once again pointing towards Edin Terzic and his staff.

Emre Can’s Night to Forget

I have and probably will continue to doubt Emre Can’s captaincy at Borussia Dortmund. I don’t think he’s statuating a good example—as a leader or as a player, and tonight, he had an absolute howler. I honestly don’t like singling out players like this, but I think Can’s captaincy is very telling of BVB’s condition at the moment. Can is simply a very mediocre player, who I don’t think is able to carry out the task that’s being asked of him. I think he was much better when his sole purpose was to stay in front of our frontline and be reactive, back when Jude Bellingham was wearing the black and yellow jersey. I agree that Nico Schlotterback could have done something in terms of meeting Can’s cross-box pass early on, but in general, you should never play a cross-box pass with that little pace, as it will automatically invite pressure from the opposition. An error leading to a goal, one too many turnovers and a big miss from Brandt’s cross in the extended time. Once again, the arrow is pointing at Edin Terzic for this one, as it was his choice to keep Can and make him captain.

Terzic in Trouble

I mean, is it really a surprise? Edin Terzic has been head coach of BVB for about 19 months now, and he has honestly done very little to move the team in the right direction. I don’t even want to pretend that this is rocket science. The team is simply way too inconsistent when taking Terzic’s amount of time in charge into consideration—and the worst part is sadly, that I don’t see it changing anytime soon. In terms of just pure football, there are way too far between the good games for Borussia Dortmund at the moment, and Terzic are simply running out of excuses, as he has been the deciding factor in most of the new additions to the squad. I honestly don’t know what the solution is, but I know that both Hansi Flick and Julian Nagelsmann are currently jobless and chilling in Southern Germany.

I know this just seems like one long rant, but I’m honestly just tired of watching this team week in week out, and it hasn’t been like this for many years for me. Not under Favre, not under Rose. Enough is simply enough at this point. I like Terzic as a person (a lot actually), but I think he has been exposed as a very inexperienced coach one too many times now, both in terms of recruitment and tactics. I have the feeling that there will be a lot of media activity in the Dortmund camp over the next few days.

Your Thoughts?

Should Terzic leave immediately, or should the board keep him around until the end of the season? And no, it’s not going to be Flick or Nagelsmann doing interim. It’s going to be Nuri Sahin with 100% certainty.