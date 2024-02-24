Match Preview: Dortmund Host Hoffenheim

Amidst the backdrop of the DFL overturning their private investor plan, Borussia Dortmund find themselves in a rather appropriate fixture for tomorrow’s match. Hoffenheim, a club with a sole investor, visit Borussia Dortmund and the Westfalenstadion, a stadium synonymous with the Bundesliga’s fan culture. Hoffenheim find themselves as a definitively midtable team this year. Pellegrino Matarazzo’s side is in 10th place with a -3 goal difference. They are also below the likes of FC Heidenheim and Werder Bremen. They have not won a game since December 8, are winless in their last 7 matches, and have only won one game since October.

Dortmund are reeling from a lackluster draw against PSV in the Champions League and are still in the hunt to retain their current Champion’s League spot. Terzic will not have star goalkeeper, Gregor Kobel, at his disposal but Borussia Dortmund will still be considered favorites. Dortmund has also beaten Hoffenheim twice this season. The first was a 3-1 win at the end of September and the second was a 1-0 win at the Westfalenstadion at the start of November. Hopefully, Terzic and company will perform a clean sweep over Hoffenheim with a victory tomorrow.

Play to Watch: Andrej Kramaric

Despite bringing in Wout Weghorst over the summer, Hoffenheim’s star player has remained Andrej Kramaric. Traditionally a striker, Kramaric has played behind Hoffenheim’s front three, leading the side in goals with eight. The Croatian also has a knack for scoring against Dortmund with nine goals in thirteen appearances against the side. He will be looking to get on the scoreboard tomorrow and will do so by occupying the half-spaces as his attacking trio makes space for him to convert. To win, Dortmund’s defensive midfielder, either Emre Can or Salih Özcan, will have to be at the top of their game. God help us.

Predicted Lineup: 4-2-3-1

Nothing interesting for tomorrow’s lineup. Kobel’s injury will see Meyer start once again. In front of him I am predicting no changes with Maatsen, Schlotterbeck, Hummels, and Ryerson to start. Maatsen is on loan and our only good player - that means we will run his knees into the ground. I predict the same starting midfield from the weekday game against PSV despite a combined age of 93. Logic indicates JBG will get a start after Jadon Sancho has failed to impress the last several games but Terzic, who substituted in Marius ‘#UnleashTheWolfFromHisContract’ Wolf in a vital UCL game, could surprise us.

Prediction: 2-1

I have given Dortmund a lot of crap in this preview but they should have the talent to win. 2-1 for the good guys.