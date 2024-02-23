Match Ratings: All Square in Eindhoven

After a bland display against an out-of-sorts Wolfsburg, BVB took on a Peter Bosz-led PSV side who have lost only one competitive game since the beginning of October. The first half was back-and-forth, with PSV’s abrasive pressing football nullified by a surprisingly aggressive Dortmund, who changed their pressing shape in order to stifle PSV’s buildup in central areas. We hit the front early, with Donny smashing home a deflection-aided strike from a tight angle. PSV passed up a couple of relatively good chances, but goalmouth action was hard to come by in a chippy half with neither side holding onto possession for very long.

Dortmund became increasingly conservative in the second half, clearly looking to protect a lead that didn’t look under real threat until (surprise, surprise) PSV received a penalty via a frankly unpardonable decision from referee Srdjan Jovanovic. Luuk de Jong levelled the game from the spot, and that was how it was to finish, with us taking home a draw.

Starting XI

Alexander Meyer

Yash: 6

Paul: 6

The odds are stacked against goalkeepers when they face a penalty, so it’s hard to be too critical when they don’t save them, but Meyer was a little flat-footed before being his dive, which made his job even harder. But otherwise a solid performance given that he came in on very short notice.

Sean: 6

Ian Maatsen

Yash: 4

The first disappointing outing of Maatsen’s loan spell thus far. Looked surprisingly out of his depth.

Paul: 5

Sean: 4

This was Maatsen’s weakest performance in a BVB kit. He struggled in one-on-one duels, was often caught out of position, and had an abysmal 58% pass completion rate.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Yash: 5.5

Schlotti turned in a typical Schlotti performance—largely solid with a couple moments of headloss—but he looks miles better with Hummels leading the defensive line next to him.

Paul: 6

Sean: 6

Mats Hummels

Yash: 7

I refuse to count the penalty decision against him. Excellent throughout.

Paul: 7

Hummels was excellent throughout the game, with the penalty being the only blotch on his record. I think there’s room for debate about Hummels’ decision to go to ground when he conceded the penalty, and as much as I disagreed with the call, I think it was pretty borderline so I’m not particularly pressed about it being given.

Sean: 7

Julian Ryerson

Yash: 6

Paul: 5

Although he had a few bright moments, Ryerson really struggled against Lozano, giving away too many fouls in dangerous positions and getting burned on occasion in open-play.

Sean: 5

Ryerson struggled like his full-back counterpart Maatsen. PSV clearly made it a point to target Dortmund’s full-backs with 2-3 men at a time, which resulted in both players turning over the ball way too much. Ryerson’s pass completion rate wasn’t much better than Maatsen’s at 70%.

Marcel Sabitzer

Yash: 7

Paul: 7

Sean: 6

I thought Sabi struggled to get into the game at times, but he did provide an assist to Malen.

Emre Can

Yash: 4

This season, Emre’s performances in the anchoring role have largely left me feeling far from secure. Today was no different.

Paul: 4

While Can was okay in possession, I thought he was bypassed far too often when BVB were out of possession.

Sean: 5

Jadon Sancho

Yash: 3

Didn’t look anywhere near his brilliant best today, with several poor touches and lapses in concentration. Probably our most ineffectual player out there.

Paul: 5

I don’t think Sancho had a brilliant game, but he was BVB’s main source of ball progression and was only behind Marco Reus in terms of shot-creating actions. Sancho shows glimpses of the player he can be at his best, but it’s clear that he’s still playing his way into fitness and form.

Sean: 4

I think Sancho is going to adjust his play. He needs to realize that his teammates are Donyell Malen and Niclas Füllkrug, not Achraf Hakimi and Erling Haaland.

Marco Reus

Yash: 6

Paul: 6

Sean: 5

Donyell Malen

Yash: 7

Donny put in tons of effort, and, while his goal was fortunate, he looked our most threatening player out there. Faded as the game wore on, but a really lively first half from him.

Paul: 7

Sean: 7

Not only did he score Dortmund’s lone goal, but he was one of the few players capable of collecting the ball and driving forward, leading the team in progressive carries alongside Julian Ryerson.

Niclas Füllkrug

Yash: 5.5

Paul: 5

Sean: 5

Fülle only had 21 touches in 81 minutes, so PSV were very effective at taking him out of the game.

Substitutes

Julian Brandt

Yash: 5

I back a fit Julian Brandt to seize this game by the scruff of its neck; the tight spaces and transitional football are perfect for his style. However, post-illness Brandt does not look fit yet, and he had little impact on the proceedings.

Paul: 5

Sean: 5

I thought that Brandt’s technical ability would change the game and make BVB a bit more dynamic, but that was not the case.

Marius Wolf

Yash: 6

Paul: 6

I was a little disappointed that Terzic opted for Wolf over someone that could offer a little more offensive threat, especially with over 20 minutes left in the game, but that’s not Wolf’s fault, and I thought he was solid enough when he came on.

Sean: 5

Youssoufa Moukoko

N/A

Salih Özcan

N/A

Overall

Yash: 5

We were fine and can afford to feel hard done by thanks to that pen; not to be that guy, but it does feel like we’ve been at the receiving end of some deeply questionable penalties over the last couple of years in the Champions League. We started brightly, with the change in pressing shape really unsettling PSV’s buildup. But, as with several games this season, began to retreat into our shell after scoring.

Level going into the home leg is perfectly fine by me, though; on to the next one!

Paul: 5

I know there are plenty of BVB fans that are disappointed with the result, but I’m satisfied with a draw away to PSV. They’re a good team, and a draw in Eindhoven is no great shame. However, I thought the performance was lacking. BVB offered very little threat, and I think they were a little fortunate to come away with a draw.

Despite my complaints, I’m not going to be overly critical of the performance, because BVB have given themselves the advantage going into the second leg. I would have liked to see more, but they got a satisfactory result and that’s something.

Sean: 4

The result might give BVB an advantage going into the return leg, but I’m still not happy with it. Dortmund seem absolutely incapable of dealing with any kind of press, which does not bode well for us even if we do advance to the next round. Further, if it weren’t for Malen’s fortuitous strike, then PSV probably would have won and Edin Terzic would be going back to Dortmund down a goal.

Personally, I can’t stand watching BVB play so passively. Even if Terzic was intending to come back to Dortmund with a draw, it’s not like BVB have been perfect at home, having lost to both Leipzig and Bayern earlier in the season.